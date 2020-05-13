Fingerprint biometrics provider Egis Technology Inc (神盾) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved a plan to invest NT$1.6 billion (US$53.48 million) to boost its stake in FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子), with a goal of developing next-generation fingerprint technologies.
Egis plans to buy about 48 million shares of FocalTech for NT$30 to NT$33 each, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The NT$33 price would represent a premium of 2.8 percent, based on FocalTech’s closing price of NT$32.1 in Taipei yesterday.
Upon completion of the transaction, Egis would be the biggest shareholder in FocalTech, with its stake rising from 3.04 percent to about 19 percent.
FocalTech’s posted revenue of NT$2.91 billion for last quarter, a 77.42 percent year-on-year increase and the highest in 10 quarters.
Egis on Friday last week said that the companies would cooperate on the development of next-generation fingerprint touch display driver ICs (FTDDIs), while Egis chief financial officer George Chang (張家麒) has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors at FocalTech.
Egis wants to be able to offer samples of next-generation FTDDIs to its customers by the second half of the year, the Neihu District (內湖), Taipei-based company said last week.
Egis is cooperating with other local touch display driver IC suppliers to develop large FTDDIs, it said.
Egis is the world’s No. 2 fingerprint sensor provider by shipments and holds a 26 percent market share of the global optical fingerprint sensors for the AMOLED market, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue