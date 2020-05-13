HTC Corp reports net loss for eighth quarter in a row

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a net loss of NT$1.69 billion (US$56.48 million) for last quarter, marking the company’s eighth consecutive quarter in the red.

That translated into losses per share of NT$2.05, the company’s smallest loss in eight quarters.

Posting its first quarterly loss in the third quarter of 2013, the Taoyuan-based firm continued to report losses from the second quarter of 2015, before hitting an all-time low of NT$9.8 billion in losses in the fourth quarter of 2017.

HTC’s losses were briefly alleviated when it booked a one-off gain after selling its Pixel smartphone unit to Alphabet Inc’s Google for US$1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

However, the company later resumed its downward spiral, with losses widening to NT$4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Nevertheless, the smartphone maker has seen improvements in profitability as it builds up its virtual reality (VR) business, with operating margin climbing to 26.25 percent last quarter compared with 14.66 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

Even though the company last quarter launched a range of VR headsets — the Vive Cosmos series, aimed at average consumers and professional gamers, while offering a VR conference platform for enterprise clients — overall revenue fell 54.83 percent year-on-year to NT$1.33 billion during the period as mobile phone sales continued to plummet.

Having previously shifted its focus to niche sectors with the release of blockchain mobile phones, HTC is rumored to be launching a 5G smartphone by the end of the year.