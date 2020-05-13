HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a net loss of NT$1.69 billion (US$56.48 million) for last quarter, marking the company’s eighth consecutive quarter in the red.
That translated into losses per share of NT$2.05, the company’s smallest loss in eight quarters.
Posting its first quarterly loss in the third quarter of 2013, the Taoyuan-based firm continued to report losses from the second quarter of 2015, before hitting an all-time low of NT$9.8 billion in losses in the fourth quarter of 2017.
HTC’s losses were briefly alleviated when it booked a one-off gain after selling its Pixel smartphone unit to Alphabet Inc’s Google for US$1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2018.
However, the company later resumed its downward spiral, with losses widening to NT$4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of the same year.
Nevertheless, the smartphone maker has seen improvements in profitability as it builds up its virtual reality (VR) business, with operating margin climbing to 26.25 percent last quarter compared with 14.66 percent in the first quarter of 2018.
Even though the company last quarter launched a range of VR headsets — the Vive Cosmos series, aimed at average consumers and professional gamers, while offering a VR conference platform for enterprise clients — overall revenue fell 54.83 percent year-on-year to NT$1.33 billion during the period as mobile phone sales continued to plummet.
Having previously shifted its focus to niche sectors with the release of blockchain mobile phones, HTC is rumored to be launching a 5G smartphone by the end of the year.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue