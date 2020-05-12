The nation’s top e-commerce operators yesterday posted record-high sales for last month as online shopping increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV and online retail giant Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) posted sales of NT$4.82 billion (US$161.4 million) for last month, a 28.9 percent year-on-year increase to due to strong performances across all major product categories.
Sales of household goods and decorations soared 51 percent year-on-year, followed by a 39 percent increase in sales of cosmetics and health products, while sales of sports and leisure products grew 33 percent, the company said.
As the pandemic kept consumers at home, sales of fresh produce and frozen food shot up by 150 percent, while sales of home exercise and fitness equipment doubled, it said.
Revenue in the first four months of the year rose 28.8 percent year-on-year to NT$19.93 billion, it added.
The nation’s second-largest e-commerce operator, PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), on Sunday posted sales of NT$3.14 billion for last month, an 11.6 percent year-on-year increase.
PChome, which is focused on consumer electronics, attributed the growth to robust sales of Apple Inc’s new iPhone SE.
Sales of laptops, monitors, webcams and other videoconferencing products increased as businesses increasingly required employees to work from home, PChome said.
Cumulative sales in the first four months of the year increased 15 percent year-on-year to NT$13.82 billion, it said.
Start-up Kuobrothers Corp (創業家兄弟) by contrast posted sales of NT$395.94 million for last month, a relatively small 4.24 percent year-on-year increase that ended two consecutive months of double-digit percentage annual growth.
Kuobrothers reported higher sales of household goods, such as bedding, decorations and furniture, as well as instant food items.
Revenue in the first four months of the year rose 10.11 percent year-on-year to NT$1.68 billion, it said.
