Siemens AG is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector.
“Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday.
Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the government, the company said.
An autonomous testing facility usually includes roads with traffic signals and intersections, where automakers, suppliers and technology companies can test their vehicles and equipment before deploying to public roads.
Such a facility is also helpful for companies to test software, sensors, traffic data ingestion and security systems for driverless vehicles.
Siemens hopes to bring its Aimsun solution — traffic simulation and large-scale testing of path-planning algorithms for autonomous vehicles — to Taiwan, Elver said.
About 5,500 users in 85 nations would be using the Aimsun solution this year, he said, adding that Taiwan is not currently among the adopters.
Apart from autonomous vehicles, Siemens is also looking at business opportunities in the electric bus sector, Elver said.
The company is hoping to introduce its high-power pantograph chargers for electric buses, which have been used in several European nations, such as Norway and Germany.
It takes only four to 10 minutes for an electric bus to be fully charged using the chargers, Siemens said.
The company is also in discussions with a German automaker to supply electric charging solutions for sedans in Taiwan, Elver said.
Siemens is also involved in various smart city and smart building projects, including the Guangci Public Housing project in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) in cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunication Co (遠傳電信), as well as a land development project in Xinyi District run by Taiwan Fertilizer Co (台肥).
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電) was granted more time by a US appeals court to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement related to price fixing in optical disk drives. A panel of three federal judges in New Orleans on Thursday temporarily halted enforcement proceedings against Taiwan-based Quanta a day after a trial judge in Houston, Texas, refused to alter his Friday deadline for the handover. The company faced a fine of US$50,000 for each day that it was late in complying. Quanta said that it is caught in a coronavirus catch-22 because the
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as