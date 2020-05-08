South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control.
The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue large-scale state projects to boost jobs and innovation in the post-virus era.
He compared his vision to the New Deal launched by former US president Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s to help the US recover from the Great Depression.
Economist Kim Jung-sik at Seoul’s Yonsei University said that Moon’s plan was designed to help support newer, Internet-based businesses, but probably would not involve the kind of spending that the term New Deal would seem to imply.
“It’s different from the traditional New Deal which seeks massive jobs with massive spending,” he said. “South Korea’s financial ammunition is increasingly limited after a series of spending measures to stimulate the economy.”
The project comes as South Korea’s trade-dependent economy braces for more fallout from the pandemic.
Even though the country has so far managed to bring its own outbreak under control, March was its worst month for job losses since the global financial crisis, with part-time workers and young people among the hardest-hit.
As part of its New Deal, South Korea plans to create a fund to support AI development, build sites for robot testing and help businesses launch new services that make use of data, the statement said.
The government would also support construction of a nationwide 5G network, it said.
The goal is to enhance South Korea’s economic growth potential and create sustainable jobs for future generations, the government said, adding that more specifics would be announced next month.
“The New Deal is essentially an industrial growth strategy with jobs as a priority,” Korea Development Institute economist Joseph Han said. “It could be a stepping stone for young people struggling to get more than temporary, short-term employment.”
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others