The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) has approved 756 of 1,224 applications from companies seeking government subsidies due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said yesterday.
Of the approved applications, 280 are from base metal and machinery equipment makers, 188 are from consumer goods and chemical materials manufacturers, and 120 are from information and communication technology companies, IDB data showed.
The remaining applications are from businesses across various sectors, such as design, tourism and knowledge-based industries.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
“Applications are still pouring in and we are receiving an average of 100 applications per day,” IDB Deputy Director-General Yang Chih-ching (楊志清) said at a news briefing in Taipei.
Launched more than two weeks ago, the relief program is part of a wider economic stimulus package launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
It is aimed at providing financial aid to businesses from the manufacturing and services sectors that are struggling with the effects of the pandemic.
Under the program, companies with a 50 percent annual decline in sales can receive wage subsidies of up to 40 percent per employee, to a maximum of NT$20,000 (US$667.78), as well as a one-time injection of working capital calculated based on NT$10,000 per employee.
“We have already handed out NT$734 million [in subsidies] to approved companies to help them pay April wages ... benefiting up to 33,957 employees,” Yang said, adding that the ministry plans to hand out another NT$1.12 billion this month and the next.
The ministry has allocated a total of NT$39.6 billion to fund the program as it seeks to subsidize wages of up to 660,000 employees.
Yang also refuted a previous suggestion from the ministry that it would lower the threshold for companies to qualify for the program by including firms that have posted a 30 percent annual decline in sales.
“After discussions with industry representatives, we have decided to maintain the 50 percent threshold while loosening certain criteria,” he said.
Under the new criteria, companies can show a 50 percent decline in sales by comparing with any monthly sales figures last year, instead of only monthly sales registered in January to June, he said.
In other news, the ministry yesterday approved an application from I-MEI Foods Co Ltd (義美食品) to take part in a government incentive program and invest NT$3 billion in a facility for recycling agricultural waste.
The company plans to set up a biomedical operations center equipped with smart production lines in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭區), the ministry said.
The ministry also approved an application from Winner Hydraulics Corp (武漢機械).
The maker of power packs and cartridge valves plans to invest NT$900 million expanding an existing plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), the ministry said.
Industrial panel maker Mildex Optical Inc (熒茂光學) plans to invest NT$100 million to relocate its core production from China to Taiwan and expand its existing plant in Kaohsiung, the ministry said.
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others