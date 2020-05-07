Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, embroiled in a bribery scandal, yesterday apologized over controversial succession plans and said he would not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.
In his first news conference in five years, Lee, 51, expressed regret for the group’s failure to strictly abide by the law and ethics.
The vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co has been embroiled in a bribery scandal involving South Korea’s impeached president and which prosecutors said was aimed at smoothing business succession.
Photo: AP
“Samsung failed to live up to public expectations. We have caused disappointments and concerns,” Lee said at a Samsung office in Seoul.
He also apologized for the behavior of executives caught sabotaging labor union activities.
The South Korean Supreme Court in August last year overturned an appeals court ruling on the bribery case, raising the possibility of a tougher sentence and potential return to jail for the head of the nation’s biggest conglomerate.
Some of Samsung Group’s former and current executives have been investigated or convicted in other cases. For example, then-board chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Sang-hoon was jailed in December last year for sabotaging union activities. He has since resigned and lodged an appeal.
Jay Y. Lee said he would not handover management powers to his children.
“I’m thinking of not passing on management rights to my children. I have been keeping that thought to myself, as I was reluctant to make it public,” he said.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,