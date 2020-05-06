The government’s planned “stimulus coupons” would come in paper form as well as the originally proposed electronic version, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said yesterday.
The ministry in March proposed to issue coupons in a bid to boost consumer spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are taking a more diverse approach to the issue of coupons ... to make it as convenient as possible” for consumers, Shen told reporters prior to a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee.
“This means that the coupons would be distributed in paper and digital forms,” he said, adding that the coupons would also come in the form of discounts offered through mobile payment methods.
Asked if the coupons would be issued by the end of this month, Shen said that would depend on the Executive Yuan’s review of the plan this week.
“The second quarter is ideal for issuing the coupons ... the government can palliate a [potential] decline in exports by bolstering the local market,” National Central University economics professor Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“We managed to achieve positive growth in GDP last quarter thanks to transferred orders as production in China shut down ... but our manufacturing sector is now facing dwindling market demand from Europe and the US, which make up more than 30 percent of global consumption,” Wu said.
This would have a heavy impact on local industries, Wu said, predicting a drop in export orders for this month.
“To stimulate spending locally, the coupons would have to resemble cash as much as possible,” he said, adding that there should be minimal restrictions on the usage of the coupons.
Wu also proposed setting an early expiration date on the coupons in a bid to maximize their effect on the economy.
“An ideal deadline would be August ... we cannot have people forgetting them or spending them next year, [as] that would be missing the point,” he said.
Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) vice president Wang Jiann-chyuan (王健全) proposed a more intricate plan for the coupons.
Wang on Sunday told the state-run Central News Agency that the coupons should be distributed based on levels of income.
Wang suggested that discounts for hotels and cultural events be offered to well-off people, while cash be distributed to financially disadvantaged people to maximize participation.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,