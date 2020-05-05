The European Commission yesterday gave the green light to 7 billion euros (US$7.7 billion) in French state aid to national carrier Air France to cushion the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a 7 billion euros French aid measure consisting of a state guarantee on loans and a shareholder loan to Air France to provide urgent liquidity to the company in the context of the coronavirus outbreak,” EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The EU’s executive body, the bloc’s competition watchdog, loosened its rules on state subsidies in the middle of March to make it easier for member countries to come to the aid of companies in financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic.
In the case of Air France, the aid consists of 4 billion euros in bank loans, 90 percent guaranteed by the state, and 3 billion euros in direct state loans in return for which the airline has committed to improving its profitability and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.
BANKRUPTCY RISKS
“France has demonstrated that all other potential means to obtain liquidity on the markets have already been explored and exhausted,” the commission said.
“In the absence of the public support, Air France would likely face the risk of bankruptcy due to the sudden erosion of its business. This would likely cause severe harm to the French economy,” the commission added.
As a result of the imposition of travel restrictions introduced by France and by many destination countries to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Air France has suffered a significant reduction of its services, which resulted in high operating losses.
KLM AID
France and the Netherlands each hold about 14 percent of the Air France-KLM group.
The Dutch government, for its part, plans to give 2 billion to 4 billion euros in state aid to KLM in the form of loans and guarantees.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the region’s biggest carrier, is working on a rescue from Germany and other countries, and Italy wants to take over bankrupt Alitalia SpA.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)