Firms to collaborate on local manufacturing solutions

Staff writer





King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry.

King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology.

The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them to develop plastic and rubber multi-injection systems and multi-station injection molding machines based on Open Platform Communication Unified Architecture standards, which would be used in shoe and bicycle manufacturing to help push the two industries toward smart manufacturing, the companies said.

From left, RuhYih Automation Co president Johnson Ma, King Steel Machinery Co chairman Francis Chen and Tino Hildebrand, general manager of Siemens Ltd Taiwan’s digital factory, process industry and drive technology division, hold copies of a memorandum of understanding at a signing ceremony in Taichung on Thursday last week. Photo courtesy of King Steel Machinery Co

The partnership would extend to all aspects of business, technology and marketing to meet customer needs in the industry 4.0 era, they said.

“For more than 40 years, King Steel has focused on research and innovation to meet customers’ process upgrade needs by developing the world’s first runnerless EVA foam molding machine, a dual injection system with twin sets of two injectors and a dual-color automatic injection molding machine to satisfy the market’s needs,” King Steel chairman Francis Chen (陳法勝) said in a statement.

“Having observed the industry’s demand for digital transformation and smart manufacturing, we have invited Siemens and RuhYih Automation to jointly plan and develop next-generation smart machinery,” Chen said. “I believe that this cooperation will establish a solid foundation for developing smart factories.”

Tino Hildebrand, general manager of Siemens Ltd Taiwan’s digital factory, process industry and drive technology division, said that as the shoe and bicycle industries require digital transformation, Siemens is honored to cooperate with King Steel and RuhYih Automation to develop a digital and smart manufacturing environment for the industries.

Siemens would introduce its digital integration and smart production solutions, combined with cloud technology and automated applications, to optimize production line operations and achieve effective smart integration, Hildebrand said, adding that the three companies aim to work together to create a win-win-win situation.

“In light of the vigorous development of industrial automation systems, companies need factory equipment to be integrated with control and information systems,” RuhYih Automation president Johnson Ma (馬國書) said.

With Siemens’ complete product portfolio for digital industry and RuhYih’s years of expertise in the automation industry, they can assist customers in building the most efficient industrial automation systems, Ma said.

Moreover, the memorandum of understanding would provide the three companies with an opportunity to learn and communicate with each other, and their collaboration would help enhance the local industry’s competitiveness in automation and make it more in line with international standards, he said.