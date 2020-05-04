Taiwanese businesses were reducing their dependence on China before the COVID-19 pandemic, in light of trade frictions and growing uncertainty about the future of globalization, economists have said.
“What used to be called globalization was actually establishing a presence in China,” said Chang Chien-yi (張建一), president of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院).
The lack of a language barrier and geographical proximity made it easy for Taiwanese businesses to build up operations in China, especially when they were offered tax incentives, Chang said.
Chang cited government statistics showing a decline in Taiwanese investments in and exports to China last year, saying that the trend was only accelerated by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Investments by Taiwanese firms in China last year fell 51 percent to NT$4.17 billion (US$139.47 million) for the fourth consecutive year of decline, government data showed.
Exports to China, including Hong Kong, dropped 4.1 percent over the period, the data showed.
Pulling away from China does not amount to exiting the country, but merely adjusting the focus from minimizing costs to better management of risks, Chang said.
“China is not the only market,” he said.
Supply Management Institute in Taiwan (中華採購與供應管理協會) executive director Steve Lai (賴樹鑫) said that the benefits of operating in China have over the past few years faded due to stricter environmental protection laws and rising wages.
No one would give up the Chinese market, Lai said, adding that the moves are more about repositioning and diversifying risks.
Businesses had been too content to accept the way things were before trade frictions began between the US and China in 2018, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), deputy director of the Taiwan World Trade Organization and Regional Trade Agreements Center of the Chung Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院).
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday reported a 79 percent annual increase in net profit for last quarter as the launch of its first 5G system-on-chip (SoC) helped propel gross margin to its highest level in seven quarters. The company told an investors’ conference that it expects growth momentum to magnify this quarter, as all major Chinese smartphone vendors are to roll out new phones powered by its 5G SoC. Global brands would follow suit in the second half of this year, it added. MediaTek shied from a question about whether it would benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) strategy