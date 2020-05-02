CPC cuts LNG prices this month

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it is cutting prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this month by 10.14 percent on a monthly basis.

Effective today, LNG prices would be cut by between NT$30.9 (US$1.04) and NT$46.35 (US$1.56) for households, CPC said.

Prices of LNG for all uses are reduced by NT$0.975 per cubic meter, while the price of natural gas for business use is reduced by NT$1.03 per cubic meter.

A CPC Corp, Taiwan gas station in Guanyuan in Hualien County’s Sioulin Township is pictured yesterday. The station is located in Taroko National Park at an altitude of 2,374m, the highest in Taiwan. Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times

The company is to maintain the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from last month, which includes LPG for household use, industrial-use propane, butane and propane-butane mixture, despite rising international LPG prices.

The price of LPG used in vehicles is also to remain the same, it said.

As a result, the company is to absorb costs of NT$4.4 per kilogram tied to upcoming sales of LPG.

Citing previously absorbed costs of NT$0.9 per kilogram, CPC said it would seek compensation through higher pricing when international prices fall.

In other news, the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved applications from six small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to invest a total of NT$3.1 billion through a government program.

Working closely with the semiconductor industry, AblePrint Technology Co Ltd (印能科技), which provides void free solutions for various applications, is to invest nearly NT$900 million to expand its headquarters in Hsinchu County by adding a research and development center as well as a technology plant.

Bespoke aluminum extrusion mold maker Fastek Industrial Co Ltd (光鈦國際) plans to invest more than NT$700 million to set up a new plant in the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區), the ministry said.

East Bright Star Technology Co Ltd (耀星科技), Hsiu Chang Enterprise Co Ltd (秀強企業) and Zheng Cheng Marine Products Co Ltd (政澄水產), which specialize in precision machinery, motors and related components, and tuna processing, are to invest NT$400 million each to expand local production, it said.

Motion Technology Electric & Machinery Co Ltd (碩陽電機), a high-precision motor manufacturer, is to invest nearly NT$200 million to set up production in Taoyuan’s Dajian Industrial Park (大江工業區).

The program, launched in parallel with two similar schemes last year amid a trade dispute between the US and China, is part of initiative from the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to encourage domestic investment through various incentives, such as lower interest rates, and assistance in securing land and utilities.

The programs have attracted about NT$984.1 billion in investments from 465 companies.