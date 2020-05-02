State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it is cutting prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this month by 10.14 percent on a monthly basis.
Effective today, LNG prices would be cut by between NT$30.9 (US$1.04) and NT$46.35 (US$1.56) for households, CPC said.
Prices of LNG for all uses are reduced by NT$0.975 per cubic meter, while the price of natural gas for business use is reduced by NT$1.03 per cubic meter.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
The company is to maintain the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from last month, which includes LPG for household use, industrial-use propane, butane and propane-butane mixture, despite rising international LPG prices.
The price of LPG used in vehicles is also to remain the same, it said.
As a result, the company is to absorb costs of NT$4.4 per kilogram tied to upcoming sales of LPG.
Citing previously absorbed costs of NT$0.9 per kilogram, CPC said it would seek compensation through higher pricing when international prices fall.
In other news, the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved applications from six small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to invest a total of NT$3.1 billion through a government program.
Working closely with the semiconductor industry, AblePrint Technology Co Ltd (印能科技), which provides void free solutions for various applications, is to invest nearly NT$900 million to expand its headquarters in Hsinchu County by adding a research and development center as well as a technology plant.
Bespoke aluminum extrusion mold maker Fastek Industrial Co Ltd (光鈦國際) plans to invest more than NT$700 million to set up a new plant in the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區), the ministry said.
East Bright Star Technology Co Ltd (耀星科技), Hsiu Chang Enterprise Co Ltd (秀強企業) and Zheng Cheng Marine Products Co Ltd (政澄水產), which specialize in precision machinery, motors and related components, and tuna processing, are to invest NT$400 million each to expand local production, it said.
Motion Technology Electric & Machinery Co Ltd (碩陽電機), a high-precision motor manufacturer, is to invest nearly NT$200 million to set up production in Taoyuan’s Dajian Industrial Park (大江工業區).
The program, launched in parallel with two similar schemes last year amid a trade dispute between the US and China, is part of initiative from the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to encourage domestic investment through various incentives, such as lower interest rates, and assistance in securing land and utilities.
The programs have attracted about NT$984.1 billion in investments from 465 companies.
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
UNCERTAINTY: The firm expects a better second quarter, as business activities in China resume, but questions about the third quarter remain Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to NT$2.07 billion (US$69.46 million) in the first quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.8, the lowest level in more than a decade. Blaming the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted its production in China, the company booked a 14.89 percent annual increase in operating expenses to NT$12.76 billion for last quarter. Revenue increased slightly by 2.96 percent to NT$55.7 billion after consolidating sales generated from its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL,
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,