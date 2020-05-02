The growth of reverse mortgages decreased last quarter, increasing just 4.6 percent to NT$23.9 billion (US$802 million) from a quarter earlier, compared with quarterly growth of 7.65 percent in the same period last year, as consumers became more conservative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.
The number of reverse mortgage applications rose 4.7 percent to 4,272 at the end of March, from 4,080 at the end of last year, the data showed.
Reverse mortgages allow homeowners to use their property as collateral to borrow money. Most banks require borrowers to be older than 60 to qualify.
“It is not surprising to see that reverse mortgages decreased in the first quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumers’ behaviors. Some of them have delayed making big purchases or significant financial decisions amid the economic uncertainty,” a commission official said by telephone.
Unlike credit cards, reverse mortgages are not expected to expand quickly, as only older people with property are qualified to apply for them, the official added.
It is too soon to forecast whether reverse mortgages would continue to slow, as consumers might show more interest in the loans due to the central bank’s rate cut of 25 basis points in March, which would mean lower interest payments for borrowers, the official said.
Among the 192 new loans approved in the first quarter, 98 were to homeowners in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung, with the number of approved loans in the greater Taipei area totaling 2,170, making up half of all loans, the data showed.
Due to high housing prices, borrowers living in the greater Taipei area could receive more money against the value of their properties, which has helped boost their willingness to apply for the loans, the commission said.
Taichung, Changhua County and Nantou County continue to rank second in terms of the accumulative number of approved loans at 618. They were followed by Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli County with 482 approvals, the data showed.
State-run banks continue to lead in issuing the loans, with Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) the top three reverse mortgage lenders.
Taiwan Cooperative Bank approved 87 new loans totaling NT$413 million in the first three months, while Land Bank approved 58 new loans totaling NT$267 million and Hua Nan Commercial Bank approved 14 new loans totaling NT$82 million, the data showed.
Privately run lenders have remained on the sidelines due to concerns about credit risk and a lack of government assurance, the commission said.
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
UNCERTAINTY: The firm expects a better second quarter, as business activities in China resume, but questions about the third quarter remain Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday reported a 38.7 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to NT$2.07 billion (US$69.46 million) in the first quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.8, the lowest level in more than a decade. Blaming the decline on the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted its production in China, the company booked a 14.89 percent annual increase in operating expenses to NT$12.76 billion for last quarter. Revenue increased slightly by 2.96 percent to NT$55.7 billion after consolidating sales generated from its recently acquired Thai unit, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL,
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,