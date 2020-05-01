Royal Dutch Shell PLC yesterday cut its dividend for the first time since World War II, as the oil slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic reshapes the energy industry.
The surprise move is the latest illustration of how the global spread of the deadly disease is causing the biggest upheaval for generations.
Energy consumption is undergoing a historic plunge, as is GDP growth in many countries.
Photo: Bloomberg
This is a big moment in the history of Shell and the oil industry. The company was by far the biggest payer in the FTSE-100, providing a reliable income to millions of pension fund investors. The two-thirds reduction in its dividend to US$0.16 a share will shock investors, but also underscores the gloomy outlook for the year.
“It is of course a difficult day, but on the other hand it’s also an inevitable moment,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
“We have reset our dividend to a level we believe is affordable” and gives the company room to maneuver and continue to invest in the energy transition, he said.
Weak earnings in the first quarter are expected to be followed by an even tougher second quarter as lockdowns all over the world cause a historic slump in demand.
Shell said it might need to curtail production of unwanted oil or natural gas.
Shell faces a “crisis of uncertainty” about energy consumption, prices and maybe even about the viability of some of its assets, Van Beurden said.
The dividend cut was based on “quite a bleak scenario” and “we don’t know what will be on the other side of this pandemic,” he said.
BP PLC and Eni SpA already reported big drops in profit and growing financial stress. Exxon Mobil Corp has frozen its dividend for the first time in 13 years, but until yesterday, only Norway’s Equinor ASA had gone as far as cutting its payout.
The Anglo-Dutch company’s shareholder returns were already looking unaffordable before the virus hit. The firm in January said that it had slowed the pace of its share buyback program and was unlikely to hit its US$25 billion target this year.
In March, it announced the cancelation of the next tranche of purchases as the severity of the pandemic became clear.
“Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell’s financial framework,” chairman Chad Holliday said in a statement. “However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook, the board believes that maintaining the current level of shareholder distributions is not prudent.”
Shell has reset the level of its dividend and will continue to evaluate its “capital allocation priorities,” Holliday said.
Increasing shareholder returns “remains our ambition,” he said.
Shell’s adjusted net income was US$2.86 billion in the first quarter, down 46 percent from a year earlier, but exceeding the average analyst estimate of US$2.29 billion.
Estimates have been revised significantly down since March, when the pandemic began to accelerate.
Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement. At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak. “This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said. It said it
Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis. Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers. Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. What “we’ll see is a big portion of
European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak. Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate
Oil on Friday edged lower for the week after paring losses following a dramatic collapse on Monday that saw prices in New York plunge below zero for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery on Friday rose 2.7 percent to US$16.94 per barrel, closing the curtain on a tumultuous week of wild price swings. US operators have started to shut old wells and halt new drilling, actions that could reduce output by 20 percent. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.5 percent to US$21.44 per barrel. Russia’s seaborne exports from the Baltic are to fall to a 10-year