China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) shares yesterday continued their rally for a fourth day as the market welcomed news this week that the two airlines were each approved to receive relief loans of NT$20 billion (US$671.1 million).
CAL gained 1.6 percent to NT$8.25 and EVA rose 1.77 percent to NT$11.5 in Taipei trading.
They rose 17.35 percent and 16.16 percent respectively this week amid growing optimism about the reopening of major economies worldwide that would help boost airline stocks, analysts said.
However, CAL and EVA have this year seen their shares plunge about 20 percent and 25 percent respectively, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed, as the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed demand for travel.
On Monday, Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行) and other state-owned banks agreed to lend a total of NT$50 billion to CAL, EVA and StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空), with the Small and Medium Business Credit Guarantee Fund (中小企業信保基金) saying in a statement that it would offer credit guarantees of 80 percent.
It was the first relief loan to airlines in the world, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told reporters at an event in Taipei on Wednesday.
Bank of Taiwan is to provide NT$20 billion loans with a maturity of two years to CAL and EVA, while the banks are still discussing the amounts for Starlux, UNI Airways Corp (立榮航空) and Mandarin Airlines Ltd (華信航空), said a banking industry official, who declined to be named.
UNI Airways is a subsidiary of EVA, while Mandarin Airlines is a unit of CAL.
“We hope to receive a loan of NT$3 billion, which would help us pay employee salaries and office rents, as we, unlike our peers, have not cut staff nor asked them to take unpaid leave, so our personnel costs remain unchanged, despite the pandemic,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone on Wednesday.
The amount of the loan has not been finalized, Nieh added.
In establishing the relief scheme for airlines, the government set strict rules on how the funds can be used, with CAL and EVA saying that they would comply with the regulations.
Under the rules, airlines can use the funds to cover operational expenses, such as staff salaries, terminal charges, fuel costs and leasing fees, but cannot spend any to repay old debt, the companies said.
Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement. At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak. “This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said. It said it
Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis. Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers. Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. What “we’ll see is a big portion of
European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak. Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate
Oil on Friday edged lower for the week after paring losses following a dramatic collapse on Monday that saw prices in New York plunge below zero for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery on Friday rose 2.7 percent to US$16.94 per barrel, closing the curtain on a tumultuous week of wild price swings. US operators have started to shut old wells and halt new drilling, actions that could reduce output by 20 percent. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.5 percent to US$21.44 per barrel. Russia’s seaborne exports from the Baltic are to fall to a 10-year