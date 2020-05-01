Landis Tainan to close as pandemic hits revenue

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market.

“We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said.

Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan yesterday announced that it is to close on June 30 as its revenue has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: CNA

The hotel said that it would deal with the rights and interests of customers and employees in keeping with legal requirements.

More than 300 employees would be affected by the hotel’s unexpected decision.

The closure came after the hospitality group in March shut down its hotel in Taichung, where Cathay Life also owns the building.

Aside from the pandemic, Tayih Landis also had to deal with intensified competition as almost all domestic hotel brands now have a presence in Tainan, and more are planning to enter the market.

The past few years have seen the entry of Silks Place Tainan (台南晶英酒店) and Hotel Cozzi (和逸) under Cathay Hospitality Management Co (國泰商旅), an affiliate of Cathay Life Insurance.

Silks Place Tainan is affiliated with Formosa International Hotels Group (晶華酒店集團) and has become a popular wedding venue for people in southern Taiwan, such as Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and vice president-elect William Lai’s (賴清德) only son.