Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000.
“The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君) said.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
Asked about forecasts for full-year growth, Yu said the agency would give an update later this month.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate shrank 5.91 percent, suggesting heightened risks of a technical recession if the gauge stays in negative territory for two straight quarters.
The quarterly report indicated that government expenditure increased 3.67 percent annually during the January-to-March period, contributing 0.48 percentage points to GDP growth in the first quarter, while capital formation rose 3.13 percent, adding 0.73 percentage points to GDP.
The “mild outbreak” in Taiwan allowed local manufacturers to maintain normal operations and win order transfers from foreign peers that were hit by temporary shutdowns, the report said.
That helped support a 3.67 percent increase in exports and a 3.13 gain in imports in the quarter, adding 0.86 percentage points to net external demand, beating expectations, Yu said.
Major technology companies are ramping up production to meet demand for next-generation consumer electronics, but non-tech companies are struggling amid a crude oil price rout, the DGBAS said.
Service-focused firms bore the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak, as people stayed home to avoid infections, it said.
Private consumption dropped 0.97 percent, contrary to a projected 0.75 percent increase, despite an 8.18 percent pickup in new vehicle sales and a 16.52 percent jump in e-commerce sales, the report said.
Social distancing and travel restrictions wreaked havoc on restaurants, hotels and tourism-related sectors.
Listed hospitality providers saw revenue tumble 26.21 percent in the first quarter, while restaurant sales weakened 6.59 percent from a year earlier, the report said, adding that outbound tourist visits plunged 49.17 percent year-on-year.
DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) has said the economy would expand this year, backed by NT$1.05 trillion (US$35.23 billion) in government relief and stimulus measures, contributing more than 5 percent to GDP.
International research institutes have forecast a small recession for Taiwan, partly due to global lockdown measures that would diminish trade flows.
Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement. At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak. “This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said. It said it
Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis. Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers. Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. What “we’ll see is a big portion of
European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak. Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate
Oil on Friday edged lower for the week after paring losses following a dramatic collapse on Monday that saw prices in New York plunge below zero for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery on Friday rose 2.7 percent to US$16.94 per barrel, closing the curtain on a tumultuous week of wild price swings. US operators have started to shut old wells and halt new drilling, actions that could reduce output by 20 percent. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.5 percent to US$21.44 per barrel. Russia’s seaborne exports from the Baltic are to fall to a 10-year