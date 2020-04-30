Electronic components maker Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.57 billion (US$52.42 million), despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While revenue dropped 20.88 percent on an annual basis to NT$32.58 billion due mainly to a production halt in China, its gross margin climbed to a seven-year high of 14.5 percent, thanks to an improved product mix and operating efficiency, the company said.
“The gross margin would be 0.2 percentage points higher if we do not take into account losses incurred by subsidiary Silitech Technology Corp (閎暉),” Lite-On vice chairman and chief operating officer Warren Chen (陳廣中) told investors at an earnings conference in Taipei, adding that the company’s performance was affected by continuous losses from its solid-state drive (SSD) business.
Sale of the SSD unit to Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp was delayed by the pandemic, but the deal is expected to close by the end of this quarter, Chen said.
Giving a rosy outlook for business this quarter, Chen said the company is operating at full capacity across its plants in China to satisfy customers’ mass orders.
“Clients are pressing us everyday [because] the market is undersupplied, with sales channels empty,” Chen said.
The company forecast an 18 percent sequential increase in sales this quarter, given more working days than last quarter.
However, order visibility for the second half of the year remains low, as the pandemic continues to affect European and US markets.
“We will have to see how products perform this quarter at end markets,” Chen said.
Facing investors’ concerns over rising prices of passive components, Chen said Lite-On has found a local supplier offering more “reasonable” prices, adding that the company has enough inventory to see production through this quarter.
Lite-On is also aiming to increase its production outside China from 15 percent to more than 20 percent within the next two years.
The company has moved part of its production of motherboards and keyboards to a new manufacturing facility in Vietnam, which is expected to contribute less than 10 percent of total shipments this year, Chen said.
Lite-On last year relocated production of data center components and chargers to a plant in Kaohsiung amid the trade tensions between the US and China.
The company also has production sites in Thailand, Mexico and India.
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is offering partial pay to encourage its ground personnel to take personal leave from this month, in its latest effort to mitigate the financial impact from plunging passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier announced the program on Tuesday, allowing ground crew members to receive one day’s pay, including base salary and bonus, but excluding meal and transportation allowances, for three days of personal leave. EVA Air will pay three days of salary at the maximum based on the program, encouraging its staff to take up to 14 days of personal leave per month, it said
Swiss food giant Nestle yesterday reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, as consumers stockpiled everything from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee and frozen meals to prepare for COVID-19 lockdowns. Sales in North America and Europe were particularly strong last month, helping to drive an overall rise of 4.3 percent in the first three months of the year, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years and above analyst expectations for a 3 percent increase. In North America, Purina Pet care sales rose by a double-digit percentage, while Nescafe and Coffee Mate drinks had high single-digit increases. Consumers
CONTINUING INVESTMENTS: The economics ministry approved applications from seven small and medium-sized enterprises to invest a combined NT$2.3 billion The government is planning to reduce the rent for more than 9,000 local businesses by 20 percent, which would save them NT$660 million (21.94 million) in expenses, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ State-owned Enterprise Commission said yesterday. The commission yesterday proposed the rent reductions for companies leasing land from state-owned enterprises, including Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖), Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電), CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Taiwan Water Corp (台水), until the end of the year to help businesses weather the storm sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies could simultaneously apply to delay rental payment until the end of the year,