Momo.com to help boost fish sales as virus hits market

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s largest TV and online retailer, yesterday said that it would leverage its e-commerce platform to boost sales of fish in cooperation with Kaohsiung’s Zihguan District Fishermen’s Association (梓官區漁會).

Pointing to the significant effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the fishing industry, Momo chairman Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) said that the company has launched promotional sales on its Web sites and TV shopping channels to assist local fishers.

“The coronavirus outbreak has led to a drop in fish sales as high-end restaurants close down,” Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday, following an appearance on Momo’s livestreamed shopping show where he showed his support for the local fishing industry.

Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai, third right, is accompanied by representatives from online retailer Momo.com Inc and the Zihguan District Fishermen’s Association at a news conference in Taipei yesterday to promote sales of groupers. Photo: CNA

Citing data provided by the association, Chen said that the decline in sales of expensive fish, such as the brown-marbled grouper, which is mainly served at five-star hotels and restaurants, has been exacerbated due to a high dependence on exports.

Overseas sales make up about 70 percent of total grouper sales, the association said.

Confident that Momo could help bolster fish sales through its multiple online and offline channels, Momo president Jeff Ku (谷元宏) highlighted the company’s know-how in the promotion of local agricultural products.

“Our sales team is extremely capable of showcasing each product through ... storytelling,” he said adding that sales of agricultural products and fresh produce last year grew 40 percent year-on-year.

Sales of agricultural products and fresh produce last quarter grew 50 percent year-on-year, Momo added.

Revenue last quarter increased 28.72 percent to NT$15.11 billion (US$503.06 million), as the pandemic buoyed sales of household goods and decorations, consumer electronics, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the company said.

Orders placed through Momo’s mobile application made up about 70 percent of total purchases, company data showed.

Earlier this month, the company said that it had purchased 26,269m2 of land for NT$619.82 million in Tainan’s Sinshih District (新市) for a new logistics center.

The logistics center, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, is expected to become Momo’s largest distribution center in Taiwan.