Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行) customers learned an US$85 million lesson on the perils of speculating on crude oil this week.
Hundreds of angry retail investors have flooded onto the Internet to protest against the lender after its investments in products linked to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were wiped out by oil’s unprecedented collapse below zero on Monday.
Heaped on top of about 200 million yuan (US$28.24 million) of initial losses is about 400 million yuan that they owe Bank of China due to the plunge into negative territory, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The losses thrust Bank of China into the center of oil’s shocking collapse and show how retail investors have been caught up in the catastrophic crash.
TRADING HALT
The bank suspended trading in the product earlier this week and has been joined by more of China’s biggest banks in halting sales of similar vehicles, which had become a popular way of speculating on swings in oil.
A majority of the about 3,700 customers that invested in the doomed product had been betting on an increase in prices, said the people, asking not to be identified because the details are private.
Irate investors are now demanding the bank shoulder some of their losses.
RISK MANAGEMENT
“In theory, these oil-linked bank funds should have their own risk management tools that prevent losses on behalf of retail investors,” said Chen Tong, an analyst at First Futures in Tianjin.
“First, the fund manager should have set a ratio to liquidate the positions for investors when certain principal is lost. Second, they need to at least start rolling the contract two weeks before expiry date,” Chen said.
Bank of China settled customers’ outstanding positions in its product on Monday at minus-266.12 yuan a barrel, it said.
That is nearly in line with the Monday close of minus-US$37.63, but not with the actual US$10 that was the price when the May futures contract expired on Tuesday.
The bank maintains that it settled the contract in accordance with guidelines previously disclosed to clients. Those include rolling over the underlying contracts the day before expiry, which for the May contract was on Monday.
Investors online questioned the price and the bank’s handling of the contract rollover.
The “Crude Oil Treasure” product had offered Chinese retail investors access to WTI oil futures without opening an offshore account, and was pegged to the flat price of the front-month contract and settled in yuan.
The product requires 100 percent margin and does not allow any leverage.
China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行) and Bank of Communications Co (交通銀行) were among lenders that cited price volatility and liquidity risks in suspending the opening of new positions on WTI-linked products for individuals, statements sent out on Wednesday and Thursday said.
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the