The French government wants all retail outlets other than restaurants and bars to be able to reopen once a nationwide lockdown is lifted on May 11, French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said yesterday.
The government has said that not all businesses would be able to go back to work immediately once the lockdown, in place since the middle of last month to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak, ends.
“We want all retailers to be able to open on May 11 in the same way out of fairness,” Le Maire told France Info radio, adding that it remained to be seen whether that would be possible nationwide or only region by region.
“I would only set aside restaurants, bars and cafes,” he said.
The retail sector is among the hardest hit by the government-imposed closure of non-essential activities.
The lockdown is still cutting economic activity by 35 percent more than a month since it was imposed, despite a slight pick-up in the industrial and construction sectors, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said.
Setting those two sectors aside, the INSEE estimate suggests that activity has yet to regain any momentum.
In the private sector and excluding rents, the loss of activity was as much as half of what it would be at normal levels, it said.
With the recovery likely to be gradual after the lockdown is lifted, the INSEE said that the impact was likely to be bigger than its previous estimate that each month of lockdown would reduce GDP by 3 percentage points.
The government has forecast that the eurozone’s second-biggest economy would contract 8 percent this year, which would be its worst recession since World War II.
Activity had picked up in the industrial and construction sectors after health protocols had been put in place allowing some factories and construction sites to resume work, INSEE said.
Separately, INSEE’s monthly survey showed that business confidence fell this month to the lowest level since records began in 1980, falling to 62 points from 94 last month.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected