Industrial production last month increased 10.41 percent year-on-year, driven by transferred orders and recovering market demand in the manufacturing sector, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics said yesterday.
Output from the manufacturing sector, which contributes more than 90 percent of total industrial production, last month grew 11.09 percent year-on-year.
The increase was mainly due to strong growth in the electronic components industry and the computers, electronics and optical components industry, department Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told a news conference in Taipei.
“Despite the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19], the electronic components industry was mostly unaffected, hitting a record high last month, surging 26.04 percent year-on-year thanks to vigorous production of integrated circuit boards,” Wang said, adding that production jumped 40.26 percent on an annual basis as demand for 5G communications and high-performance computing expanded.
Moreover, production of LCDs, which has been falling due to a supply and demand imbalance, showed early signs of recovery, declining 1.1 percent last month, the smallest in 17 consecutive months of drops, she said.
“Local panel makers have received transferred orders amid a production hiatus in China,” Wang said, adding that the withdrawal of some South Korean panel makers also benefited domestic firms.
Samsung Electronics Co has announced its exit from the oversaturated LCD market to focus on better-resolution OLED manufacturing.
The computer, electronics and optical components industry, which has been on a hot streak since the start of last year amid trade tensions between the US and China, last month posted a 22.16 percent annual increase in output on the back of rising demand from China.
As Chinese production of smartphones and other handheld devices seeks to get back on track, Taiwanese manufacturers have received increased orders for optical lenses and components, Wang said.
“The production of servers, routers and network switches has also grown, along with demand for sturdier Internet structures as more people have begun working and studying remotely,” she said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered some high-tech industries, it is proving to be much more detrimental for traditional industries.
Output from the base-metal and the machinery equipment industries last month dropped 1.81 percent and 3.32 percent year-on-year respectively as demand dwindled, Wang said.
“It could have been worse... The decline is somewhat offset by demand [from high-tech industries], which commanded necessary materials such as copper foil, aluminum alloy and other equipment used to expand production,” she said.
Output from the chemical materials industry contracted 6.83 percent on an annual basis as state-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (台灣中油) petrochemical plant in Kaohsiung was still undergoing a routine inspection, Wang said, adding that falling oil prices also weighed on production.
The automobile and auto parts industry posted a slight rise of 2.06 percent in output, propelled by sales of new models, she said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts. In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions. Rice prices, in Vietnam and
By the middle of last month, John Lyotier’s travel software business Left Technologies Inc was cratering with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeking to cut costs, he reached out to his office landlord, who offered rent relief. Then he contacted Amazon.com Inc, asking to “explore creative financing opportunities” for his monthly cloud-computing bill. The response was succinct: “Nope, that’s the way it is.” The ability to rent computing power online has revolutionized the Internet economy and turned a trio of companies — Amazon, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google — into the indispensable utilities of the Web. The trio was expected