The average monthly take-home wage in February increased 2.62 percent year-on-year to NT$42,317, but some sectors began to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The statistics agency shrugged off concerns about the 8.67 percent retreat in total pay to NT$49,505 after factoring in overtime and performance-based compensation, saying that the Lunar New Year holiday, when year-end bonuses are distributed, fell in January this year, accounting for the change.
The impact of the virus outbreak began to emerge in February, with wages and working hours for employees in the transportation and hospitality sectors being reduced, DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said by telephone.
“The situation is bound to deteriorate this month and beyond as the outbreak lingers,” Chen said.
Take-home pay shrank 6.76 percent and 3.82 percent respectively for people driving tour buses and working for airline companies due to a sharp decline in demand, she said, adding that delaying the start of the new school semester also dampened the need for transportation services.
On average, workers in the transportation sector reported a decrease of NT$2,000 in their monthly wage, Chen said.
People working for private education facilities reported a 2.5 percent reduction in pay, the agency’s survey showed.
The number of people employed shrunk by 12,000 to 7,981,000, the DGBAS report said.
Working hours for tour bus operators dropped by 4.2 hours and 2.4 hours for staff at hotels and restaurants, Chen said.
The manufacturing industry remained resilient in February, with the take-home wage declining a fractional 0.07 percent month-on-month, the survey showed.
The construction sector bucked the trend with a 1.38 percent increase from a month earlier, thanks to more working days, it said.
Government agencies have sought to create budgets for infrastructure projects to help shore up the economy.
The year-on-year increase in take-home pay had a lot to do with February having more working days compared with last year, Chen said.
The Lunar New Year holiday fell in February last year.
In the first two months of this year, average monthly take-home wages rose 2.11 percent to NT$42,338, while overall compensation increased 0.12 percent to NT$74,313, the survey said.
Adjusted for inflation, real take-home wages increased 1.26 percent, while total pay declined 0.71 percent, it said.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the