Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday.
Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.
“The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying.
The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and operates three shifts a day, has failed to ensure that its workers maintained a safe distance from one another.
Ho Chi Minh City earlier sought the Vietnamese prime minister’s approval to suspend production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd.
Authorities for the metropolis, which has the most confirmed virus cases in the country after Hanoi, were concerned that the outbreak would affect not only the workers, but those at neighboring firms and four bordering provinces, the mayor said on Saturday in a letter to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc that was seen by Bloomberg News.
The mayor’s office confirmed the authenticity of the letter.
Pou Chen is the largest branded athletic and casual footwear producer in the world, and a manufacturer for international brands such as Nike Inc, Adidas AG and New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc among others, the company says on its Web site.
The group produces more than 300 million pairs of shoes per annum, it says, accounting for approximately 20 percent of the combined wholesale value of the global branded athletic and casual footwear market.
Ho Chi Minh City last week issued a set of indicators to assess the infection risk of companies based there in an effort to curtail the outbreak.
A firm is required to cease operations if it scores more than 80 percent, the mayor said in the letter, adding that Pouyuen was graded at 81 percent.
The firm would comply with the decision and extend the suspension if the 15-day national social distancing order imposed on April 1 is not lifted tomorrow, the letter said, citing a company leader who met authorities on Friday last week.
Vietnam had 262 COVID-19 cases as of yesterday, including 144 people who have recovered, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the