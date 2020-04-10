The EU imposed anti-dumping duties starting yesterday on imports of cold-rolled stainless steel from Taiwan, Indonesia and China, a move that domestic steel manufacturers said could hurt the local industry.
European countries would levy anti-dumping tariffs of 6 to 7.5 percent on imports from Taiwan, 17 percent on imports from Indonesia and 14.5 to 18.9 percent on imports from China, the European Commission said on Wednesday, adding that the punitive measures would be in force for six months and extendable to five years.
The move came after a commission investigation initiated last year found that imports of hot-rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from Taiwan, Indonesia and China were being exported at a lower price than in their home markets, to the detriment of European producers.
The Taiwan Steel and Iron Industries Association said that domestic steel products are subject to the lowest tariffs, proving that there is only a small difference between product prices in Taiwan and Europe.
However, Europe and the US import the most steel from Taiwan, so the EU’s anti-dumping measures could have a significant negative effect on the local industry, the association added.
Anti-dumping rates of more than 50 percent have been slapped on steel products from China over the past few years, but only 18.9 percent has been imposed this year — not significantly different from the tariffs on products from Taiwan, the association said, adding that it expects that local producers would have a difficult time keeping China from grabbing part of their share of the European market.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases