TPK Holding saved by rapid return of production

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





TPK Holding Co (宸鴻), a supplier of touch sensors and modules, yesterday reported a fall in first-quarter revenue that was less than expected thanks to a more rapid recovery of production and supply chains.

Revenue dropped 23.7 percent to NT$28.19 billion (US$934.68 million) from NT$36.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, but the decline was less drastic than the 30 percent slump that the company forecast in February.

On an annual basis, revenue dropped 9.65 percent from NT$31.2 billion.

“The resumption of factory operations and the recovery of supply chains were faster than we anticipated,” a company official said, adding that transportation restrictions in Xiamen, China, where TPK operates plants, were also relaxed earlier than expected.

The company’s revenue last month rebounded 27.4 percent to NT$10.45 billion from NT$8.21 billion in February.

Separately, E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), a supplier of e-paper displays, reported that revenue last month soared 90.9 percent to NT$1.28 billion from NT$668.75 million in February, bringing the firm’s first-quarter revenue to NT$2.92 billion, down 1.1 percent from NT$2.95 billion a year earlier.

By the end of last month, about 80 to 90 percent of its Chinese manufacturing capacity was restored, E Ink said, adding that its supply chains have been gradually recovering and are approaching normal levels.

Robust demand for its thin-film transistors, which are used in flexible e-papers, also helped drive revenue last month, the firm said.