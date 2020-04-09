TPK Holding Co (宸鴻), a supplier of touch sensors and modules, yesterday reported a fall in first-quarter revenue that was less than expected thanks to a more rapid recovery of production and supply chains.
Revenue dropped 23.7 percent to NT$28.19 billion (US$934.68 million) from NT$36.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, but the decline was less drastic than the 30 percent slump that the company forecast in February.
On an annual basis, revenue dropped 9.65 percent from NT$31.2 billion.
“The resumption of factory operations and the recovery of supply chains were faster than we anticipated,” a company official said, adding that transportation restrictions in Xiamen, China, where TPK operates plants, were also relaxed earlier than expected.
The company’s revenue last month rebounded 27.4 percent to NT$10.45 billion from NT$8.21 billion in February.
Separately, E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), a supplier of e-paper displays, reported that revenue last month soared 90.9 percent to NT$1.28 billion from NT$668.75 million in February, bringing the firm’s first-quarter revenue to NT$2.92 billion, down 1.1 percent from NT$2.95 billion a year earlier.
By the end of last month, about 80 to 90 percent of its Chinese manufacturing capacity was restored, E Ink said, adding that its supply chains have been gradually recovering and are approaching normal levels.
Robust demand for its thin-film transistors, which are used in flexible e-papers, also helped drive revenue last month, the firm said.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and