New Kinpo Group (新金寶集團) yesterday said it plans to launch production of masks and ventilators next month to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The electronics conglomerate said it would leverage its overseas production capacity to help meet the needs of local healthcare systems in Southeast Asia and the US.
Production lines for masks and ventilators would be set up through its subsidiaries, including Cal-Comp Electronics and Communications Co Ltd (泰金寶) and Kinpo Electronics Inc (金寶) at plants in the Philippines, Thailand and the US, and the group has obtained the necessary permits from government authorities, Kinpo said in a statement.
“We will have a combined output of 2 million surgical masks and 1,000 ventilators per month,” a group official surnamed Koo (顧) told the Taipei Times by text message.
Citing Kinpo’s long-established presence in the Philippines and Thailand, New Kinpo chief executive officer Simon Shen (沈軾榮) said in the statement that the group has a responsibility to provide assistance to local governments as they face an apparent shortage of medical supplies.
The group would also donate about 200 3D masks to health professionals in Taiwan, Shen said.
Kinpo posted a 17.56 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for last year of NT$453.74 million (US$15.04 million).
This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.34, down from NT$0.41 in 2018.
The group’s board of directors last week proposed issuing a NT$0.3 cash dividend per share, which would represent a payout ratio of 88.24 percent.
The dividend must be approved by Kinpo shareholders at this year’s annual general meeting on June 22.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and