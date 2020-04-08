FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Reserves increase US$705m
The nation’s foreign-exchange reserves were US$480.39 billion as of the end of last month, an increase of US$705 million month-on-month, the central bank said yesterday. The increase was mainly due to management returns, although they were partially offset by the depreciation of the British pound and other reserve currencies against the US dollar, the bank said. Separately, the market value of securities and New Taiwan dollar deposits held by foreign investors was US$350.5 billion at the end of last month, accounting for 73 percent of the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves, the bank said.
ELECTRONICS
Qisda posts record sales
Electronics manufacturer Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday posted record-high sales of NT$14.59 billion (US$483.9 million) for last month, up 33 percent month-on-month and 0.86 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased contributions from subsidiaries Sysage Technology Co Ltd (聚碩), Topview Optronics Co (勝品電通) and Ace Pillar Co (羅昇). The company returned to full production last month from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. First-quarter revenue declined 1.6 percent year-on-year to NT$39.2 billion, but Qisda said that it is seeing an increase in demand for panels due to increased telecommuting and distance learning. The company remains positive about the long-term prospects for digitalization, automation and cloud computing, it said.
ELECTRONICS
Cable orders boost Sinbon
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, on Monday reported consolidated sales of NT$4.51 billion for last quarter, up 9.76 percent quarter-on-quarter and 11.29 percent year-on-year. It was the highest level for the first quarter in the company’s history, which it attributed to resumed production in China and a rush of orders for cables used in ventilators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinbon’s shipments in the industrial control devices segment last quarter grew 7.39 percent year-on-year, while those in the green energy segment increased 39.78 percent, the company said. Shipments in the medical and healthcare segment rose 6.97 percent, it said.
TRANSPORTATION
THSRC revenue tanks
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) yesterday posted its lowest revenue in nearly 10 years, as the COVID-19 pandemic saw most people stay at home to avoid infection. Revenue fell 13.03 percent month-on-month and 40.28 percent year-on-year to NT$2.38 billion last month, compared with a decline of 31.87 percent the previous month, THSRC said on its Web site. “The COVID-19 outbreak reduced revenue and ridership in March,” the company said. Combined first-quarter revenue fell 18.38 percent year-on-year to NT$9.6 billion, from NT$11.76 billion last year, the company said.
FOOD DELIVERY
Deliveroo to exit Taiwan
UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo on Monday unexpectedly announced that it plans to stop providing services in Taiwan on Friday as it is reallocating resources to Europe from the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. The COVID-19 pandemic is part of the reason behind the decision to exit Taiwan 19 months after entering the market in October 2018, the company said. Deliveroo did not offer free delivery when the coronavirus outbreak began, unlike its peers Foodpanda and Uber Eats.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and