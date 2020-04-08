Hon Hai revenue falls, Q2 brighter

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Monday posted revenue of NT$347.65 billion (US$11.53 billion) for last month, a 7.69 percent year-on-year decrease and its fourth consecutive month of annual declines.

However, that was a 59.87 percent increase compared with February as the company gradually resumed production in China, leading to an increase in shipments of consumer electronics and smart devices.

Revenue for the first quarter fell to NT$929.68 billion, an 11.99 percent year-on-year decrease and the lowest level in six years, Hon Hai said.

A sales breakdown showed that the electronic components segment was the largest contributor to first-quarter revenue, followed by corporate products, the computing segment, and consumer electronics and smart devices.

The revenue decline was in line with the company’s forecast after Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) last month forecast a 10 to 15 percent year-on-year drop in sales across all business segments.

With production returning to normal levels, Liu said at the time that shipments would increase, as many orders had been deferred from last quarter to this quarter.

Meanwhile, Sharp Corp, Hon Hai’s Japanese subsidiary, yesterday said that it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against a local distributor of Chinese firm OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀).

Sharp said that it had filed a lawsuit with the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court, accusing the distributor of infringing on one of its long-term evolution (LTE) patents.

Sharp last month filed lawsuits against OPPO and OPPO Japan in Munich, Germany, and Tokyo respectively for infringing on several of its LTE patents.