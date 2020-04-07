The central bank has pledged if required to double the amount of money earmarked to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
The central bank last month made NT$200 billion (US$6.62 billion) of financing available for banks to help such businesses particularly hit by the effects of the coronavirus, such as those in the tourism and transport sectors, in the form of preferential loans.
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last week said that more money would be made available if that was insufficient, although he did not give details, and said he had personally spoken to banks hoping they could help.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“The central bank promised that it would offer another NT$200 billion if the initial funding was insufficient,” Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said at a news conference in Taipei.
The commission has also offered incentives to banks encouraging them to extend credit to the affected businesses or industries under the government’s financial relief scheme, Koo said.
Banks had received 2,033 applications from the affected businesses for NT$30.43 billion in loans as of Wednesday last week, and they had approved 407 applications for NT$6.17 billion in loans, the commission’s data showed.
The nation has won plaudits for its early and effective disease prevention measures, but its export-reliant economy has wilted, first as much of China was locked down, then as the coronavirus spread through Europe and the US, crushing global demand.
The government last week announced it would spend NT$1.05 trillion on stimulus measures.
The central bank on March 19 cut its full-year GDP growth forecast to 1.92 percent from a December forecast of 2.57 percent, although some banks expect the economy to shrink this year.
Additional reporting by staff writer
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca