CHPT dodges virus, reports 68 percent jump in revenue

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Wafer and chip testing services provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) on Friday reported that revenue last month increased 68.05 percent from a year earlier to NT$338.39 million (US$11.2 million), indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic has had limited impact on its operations.

“The upcoming commercialization of 5G and restocking demand for components in the supply chain have driven sales growth of many semiconductor testing interfaces, resulting in an increase in revenue of more than 50 percent last month,” Chunghwa Precision Test said in a regulatory filing.

With strong sales in the first two months of the year, aggregate revenue in the first quarter hit NT$900.4 million, up 48.48 percent year-on-year for a record high.

Chunghwa Precision specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance testing solutions for semiconductors, including cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing.

The company is a leader in advanced probe cards — focusing on sub-7-nanometer processors — and sees more opportunities in the new vertical probe card (VPC) business that provides services for 5G system-on-chip solutions, radio-frequency processors and power management chips.

First-quarter growth reflected strong customer demand for its VPC services for 5G-related products, including radio-frequency chips and application processors for phones, as the company has been significantly affected by the pandemic and customer pull-in orders remain on track, it said.

Many countries are promoting remote working, online teaching and videoconferencing to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is expected to accelerate 5G development that provides big-bandwidth, high-speed and low-latency connections, which bodes positive for the company’s growth prospects this year, it said.