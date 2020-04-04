Tesla Inc’s early-year deliveries fell less than expected from record levels reached late last year, winning support from investors who pushed the shares 14 percent higher in pre-market trading yesterday.
Tesla handed over 88,400 vehicles worldwide in the first quarter, down 21 percent from the final three months of last year, but the total beat analysts’ average estimate for about 78,100.
The automaker’s stock was priced at US$516.21 in premarket trading, up from a close of US$454.47 in New York.
Photo: Reuters
“I’m shocked they did so well,” Gene Munster, managing partner of venture capital firm Loup Ventures, said by phone. “I don’t know how they did it. They had every excuse in the world to put out a bad number.”
Musk, 48, tried to salvage as much business as possible last month by introducing “touchless” deliveries at a time when authorities around the globe are urging would-be car buyers to shelter in place. While Tesla managed to deliver more vehicles than same quarter last year, the improvement was small considering the company added a new product — the Model Y — and opened an assembly plant in China.
Tesla did not give an update on whether it still expects to deliver at least 500,000 vehicles this year.
Analysts anticipate Tesla would sustain a significant blow along with all other automakers from the spread of COVID-19. With a global recession increasingly likely, consumers are expected to be less interested in making big-ticket purchases like new vehicles even once they are able to leave their homes.
The vehicles delivered in the quarter include the first Model Y crossovers that started reaching customers in the middle of last month.
Musk has predicted it would be a big seller, potentially eclipsing the combined volume of all other vehicles in Tesla’s lineup: the Model 3, S and X.
Tesla did not say how many vehicles it built during the quarter at its plant near Shanghai, which started production late last year. While the company suspended output when measures to contain the coronavirus forced plant closures across China, government authorities bent over backward to help the company reopen quickly.
“The production number was very good, especially with what was going on in China,” Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo said of the 102,672 vehicles Tesla built in the quarter.
Kallo said he is not bothered by the company neglecting to update its 2020 forecast.
“It shows they don’t have visibility in this environment. Saying nothing is better than saying something at this point,” he said.
Tesla’s lone US assembly plant in Fremont, California, stopped production on March 23 after days of back-and-forth with city and county officials. San Francisco Bay area health authorities have since extended “stay-at-home” orders to at least May 3.
Tesla delivered about 14,000 fewer cars than it produced in the quarter, meaning the automaker built inventory.
Musk warned in July last year — long before the coronavirus outbreak — that the first quarter of this year would be “tough.”
Tesla’s vehicles are no longer eligible for federal tax credits in the US, and buyers also are getting less-generous support from the Netherlands, a market that contributed to record fourth-quarter deliveries.
“I view it as a small victory during a dark time,” said Dan Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst who rates Tesla a hold.
“The devil is in the details and the big question is around 2Q cash burn given this unprecedented, treacherous environment,” Ives added.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a