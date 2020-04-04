The US unemployment rate would shoot past 10 percent in the second quarter and GDP growth rate would decline by more than 7 percent as the COVID-19 crisis grips the US economy, according to projections released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday.
Interest rates on 10-year US Treasuries are forecast to be below 1 percent during the quarter, said the office, which provides nonpartisan economic analysis to the US Congress.
On Thursday the yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note hovered at 0.62 percent.
Photo: AFP
The CBO said that its projections were based on information available through Friday last week and that it is working on new estimates factoring in more recent information on the crisis, which “has been more negative than anticipated.”
It said it included the possibility of later coronavirus outbreaks and a slow drop-off of social distancing in its projections, and expected an unemployment rate of 9 percent at the end of next year.
In recent weeks US lawmakers have raced to pass bills that would quell the public health emergency and economic turmoil unleashed by the coronavirus epidemic.
They are negotiating with US President Donald Trump’s administration to draft a fourth legislative package aimed at boosting the economy.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that she would form a bipartisan select committee to oversee the spending of the more than US$2 trillion Congress has already approved to respond to the pandemic.
The CBO said it would incorporate the effects of the legislation in projections to be published later this year.
US Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that US unemployment could rise as high as 15 percent as the nation forcibly shuts down important parts of its economy to help contain the pandemic.
About 10 million Americans lost their jobs over the past two weeks, based on initial jobless claims reported on Thursday — far exceeding forecasts.
The numbers mean unemployment might already be approaching 10 percent, nearly matching its peak following the financial crisis of 2008-2009, as fallout from the contagion ravages the labor market.
“I was anticipating that in the first half of the year we were going to have some really bad numbers, and seeing that number today just confirms how bad it is,” Mester said in a telephone interview with Bloomberg News.
“You don’t like to see those numbers because it means people really are impacted by this,” she said. “It will take some time to get it back down, and we’ll see a big hit to output growth in the second quarter because we’ve shut the economy down.”
The US central bank is racing to prepare additional emergency programs, on top of the six it has already announced. One, the Main Street Lending Program, will aim to deliver loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Wednesday said that facility would not be ready for “another couple weeks.”
Mester said that she could not provide any more information on the timing or details of the program.
“People and businesses need aid now,” she said. “I can tell you we understand the sense of urgency and the Fed is working as quickly as possible.”
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a