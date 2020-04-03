Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs).
The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz.
Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming.
Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled for better viewing and cooling when the laptop is unfolded, it said.
The ScreenPad Plus can be used to expand the main display for a more immersive experience, or it can serve as a multi-tasking tool to display real-time gaming statistics or for streaming content while playing a game on the primary display, the company said.
Asustek said it is working with video game developers to adapt game interfaces to fit the secondary panel.
The Zephyrus Duo 15, which is to go on sale next month, is equipped with Nvidia Corp’s newest graphics processing units (GPUs) — GeForce RTX 2080 Super — based on the company’s Turing architecture.
Industry peer Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday revealed its premium Predator Triton 500 laptop, as well as a mid-range Nitro 5 unit, both of which are to be released next month.
The laptops also feature Intel’s new CPUs and the latest RTX GPUs from Nvidia.
New Taipei City-based gaming PC specialist Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星科技) also announced that its new gaming laptops — GS66 and GE66 — are outfitted with Intel’s H-Series processors and Nvidia’s latest GPUs.
MSI, which has recently set its sights on the growing content creation market, has further equipped its Creator 17 laptop, the first on the market to feature a mini LED display, with Intel and Nvidia’s new chips.
Its new offerings are to hit global markets later this month.
Meanwhile, PC maker Gigabyte Technology Co Ltd (技嘉) yesterday introduced new laptops from its gaming AORUS product line, as well as its content creation series AERO.
Gigabyte’s newest arrivals — AORUS 15G, 17G and 17X, and AERO 15 and 17 — all feature Intel and Nvidia’s latest chips and are already available for pre-order, with shipping to start on April 15.
