New vehicle sales nationwide last month soared 36.3 percent monthly to 37,279 units, with Tesla Inc posting the highest growth, the Chinese-language auto information Web site U-car.com reported yesterday, citing Directorate-General of Highways data.
The result marked the best sales figure for March since 2005.
On an annual basis, sales rose 15 percent, bucking a global downtrend as the outbreak of COVID-19 dragged down consumer sentiment and disrupted vehicle production worldwide, the report said.
Last quarter, new vehicle sales totaled 104,046 units, up 8.2 percent from the same period last year, the report said.
Imported auto brands accounted for more than half of the sales, it said.
“As the pandemic is relatively under control in Taiwan, the disease has less impact on the local auto market,” U-car said.
It said that Tesla emerged as a dark horse, as sales spiked 14-fold from February to 1,517 units, thanks to robust sales of its Model 3, the report said.
The model was the second-most popular imported passenger car with sales of 1,293 units, it added.
Tesla ranked the nation’s No. 8 auto seller last month, the first time the electric-vehicle maker broke into the top 10 list in Taiwan, U-car said.
Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz rose to No. 3, unseating Nissan Motor Co, as the German brand said sales climbed 8.2 percent month-on-month to 2,693 units, the report said.
Nissan ranked No. 4 after selling 2,328 vehicles, up 12.79 percent from 2,064 units in February, it said.
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, retained its top position as sales surged 34.11 percent to 11,700 units from 8,724 in February.
Hotai’s robust growth was attributed to two popular models: the imported Toyota RAV4, which sold 2,754 units, and the locally made Corolla Altis, which sold 2,563.
Hotai seized a 31.5 market share percent last month, little changed from February.
China Motor Corp (中華汽車) came second with sales totaling 3,812 vehicles, up 20.59 percent month-on-month.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping