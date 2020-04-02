State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) aims to grow its core businesses this year, despite an increasingly unfavorable operating environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and aggressive rate cuts by central banks around the world, top-ranking executives said yesterday.
The company seeks to improve its profitability by increasing fee incomes and cross-selling effects at different units, as well as deepening cooperation with other state-run financial institutions, Mega Financial president David Hu (胡光華) told an online conference with investors.
The efforts are expected to boost revenue by 9.31 percent annually, Hu said.
The company reported that net profit rose 3.1 percent to NT$28.96 billion (US$955.52 million) last year, or earnings per share of NT$2.13, as investment and trading incomes soared 64 percent to NT$17.73 billion, which more than offset the slowdown in interest and fee incomes, Hu said.
Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) president Robert Tsai (蔡永義) said that the pandemic has so far had little impact on its lending operation or asset quality as most clients are large corporations with sufficient liquidity.
Efforts in the past few years to prevent money-laundering helped strengthen asset quality, Tsai said, adding that Mega Bank also lowered its exposure to China amid US-China trade tensions to rein in risks.
However, Mega Bank in February increased its provision costs by NT$500 million for taking part in a troubled syndicated loan to Powtec ElectroChemical Corp (寶德能源), which filed for bankruptcy.
The lender has the greatest exposure to Powtec at NT$2 billion, compared with other state-run banks.
Mega Financial in the first two months of this year generated NT$3.49 billion in net income, or earnings of NT$0.26 per share.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping