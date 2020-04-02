The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) held surprisingly strong at 53.1 last month, as inventory demand bolstered suppliers of electronics and optical products, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
However, firms were downbeat about business in the next six months, as the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading in Europe and the US, hurting demand for exports, the Taipei-based think tank said in a survey.
Last month’s PMI reading rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier, as firms in the electronics, transportation and biotechnology sectors reported an improvement in business, while those selling food products, machinery equipment and basic raw materials reported negative cyclical movements, it said.
PMI figures aim to gauge the health of the manufacturing industry with values above 50 suggesting an expansion and below indicating a contraction.
The PMI increase had a lot to do with the sub-index on delivery time, which rose to 65.9, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted work in China and delayed shipment schedules, CIER vice president Wang Jiann-chyuan (王健全) said.
Supply chain disruptions loom larger as India, Malaysia, Mexico and many other countries are shutting down non-essential businesses to combat the disease, Wang said.
The reading for the six-month outlook plunged to 28.7, the worst since the launch of the PMI index in July 2012, Wang said.
Firms across all sectors shared a gloomy outlook, despite resilient PMI showings in the first quarter, CIER said.
The sub-indices on new business orders and export orders remained in positive territory, with readings of 50.1 and 51.2 respectively, it said.
The industrial production and employment sub-indices contracted to 49.5 and 49.2 respectively, as companies became concerned about raising headcounts, the survey said.
The non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose from 40.4 a month earlier to 42.3, but remained in contraction territory, CIER said.
Restaurants and hotels have especially felt the pinch, as well as companies in the retail sales, logistics, warehouse and financial service sectors, the survey said.
Companies in the wholesale, education and construction sectors managed to post a modest increase, it said.
Although the government has introduced relief measures, recovery remains elusive for tourism-related industries, Wang said, adding that the gauge on service-oriented firms’ six-month business outlook tanked to a record low of 13.7.
Consumer spending might rebound once the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases plateaus, the economist said.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping