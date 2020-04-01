ELECTRONICS
Lite-On delays sale of unit
Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations.
AUTO PARTS
Hiroca approves dividend
Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca Holdings Ltd’s (廣華控股) board of directors yesterday approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$3.5 per share after posting a net profit of NT$400.53 million (US$13.24 million) for last year, or earnings per share of NT$4.78, a company statement said. The earnings results were lower than the company’s net profit of NT$546.11 million, or NT$6.51 per share, in 2018. Hiroca attributed the 26.6 percent decline to a drop in sales of new vehicles in China and foreign-exchange losses. Revenue last year dropped 7.87 percent to NT$7.43 billion, it said. Despite the pandemic, which disrupted operations at its factories in the first quarter, Hiroca said that it still expects an increase in orders from customers throughout the rest of this year.
SHIPPING
Yang Ming losses shrink
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday reported net losses per share of NT$1.66 for last year, down from losses per share of NT$2.53 a year earlier, thanks to rising revenue, more operating volume and lower unit costs. Last year, the shipper posted net losses of NT$4.31 billion, but revenue increased 5.18 percent to NT$149.18 billion, while operating volume rose 3.88 percent to 5.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units, a company statement said. Yang Ming said that this year, it aims to optimize its operational strategy and implement cost structure enhancements to improve competitiveness and customer service.
CAMERA LENSES
Genius plans cash payout
Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), a camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to pay a cash dividend of NT$9 per share, up from NT$3.5 a year earlier, and spend NT$3.46 billion on capital equipment purchases. Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$24.79, the dividend represents a payout ratio of 36.3 percent. On Monday, the company reported a record-high net income of NT$2.52 billion for last year, with revenue of NT$12.05 billion — a company record — thanks to robust iPhone 11 sales. The company said its gross margin increased 8.2 percentage points year-on-year to 46.95 percent, thanks to greater efficiency.
UTILITIES
Hu to chair Taiwan Water
Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水公司) president Hu Nan-tzer (胡南澤) has succeeded Kuo Chun-ming (郭俊銘) as the company’s new chairman following the Executive Yuan’s approval, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. The 64-year-old Hu, who has a master’s degree in environmental engineering from National Cheng Kung University, has worked at Taiwan Water for about 38 years, the ministry said. Hu has led many construction projects since becoming president in 2013, it said, adding that he would continue to serve as president.
European shares on Friday closed in the red after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday started the day about 2 percent lower, then closed down 10.48 points, or 3.3 percent, at 310.90 after the announcement about Johnson’s test. The declines followed a three-day rally. The index marked its best week since 2011, gaining 6.1 percent from a close of 293.04 on March 20. London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 on Friday extended its losses after the news, closing down 304.48 points, or
‘BATTLE-READY MODE’: The bank made its biggest rate cut since 2009, cutting the benchmark repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent, bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel. The bank also cut the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves, by 100 basis points to 3 percent to boost liquidity. The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,