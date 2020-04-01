Taiwan Business Quick Take

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On delays sale of unit

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations.

AUTO PARTS

Hiroca approves dividend

Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca Holdings Ltd’s (廣華控股) board of directors yesterday approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$3.5 per share after posting a net profit of NT$400.53 million (US$13.24 million) for last year, or earnings per share of NT$4.78, a company statement said. The earnings results were lower than the company’s net profit of NT$546.11 million, or NT$6.51 per share, in 2018. Hiroca attributed the 26.6 percent decline to a drop in sales of new vehicles in China and foreign-exchange losses. Revenue last year dropped 7.87 percent to NT$7.43 billion, it said. Despite the pandemic, which disrupted operations at its factories in the first quarter, Hiroca said that it still expects an increase in orders from customers throughout the rest of this year.

SHIPPING

Yang Ming losses shrink

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday reported net losses per share of NT$1.66 for last year, down from losses per share of NT$2.53 a year earlier, thanks to rising revenue, more operating volume and lower unit costs. Last year, the shipper posted net losses of NT$4.31 billion, but revenue increased 5.18 percent to NT$149.18 billion, while operating volume rose 3.88 percent to 5.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units, a company statement said. Yang Ming said that this year, it aims to optimize its operational strategy and implement cost structure enhancements to improve competitiveness and customer service.

CAMERA LENSES

Genius plans cash payout

Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), a camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to pay a cash dividend of NT$9 per share, up from NT$3.5 a year earlier, and spend NT$3.46 billion on capital equipment purchases. Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$24.79, the dividend represents a payout ratio of 36.3 percent. On Monday, the company reported a record-high net income of NT$2.52 billion for last year, with revenue of NT$12.05 billion — a company record — thanks to robust iPhone 11 sales. The company said its gross margin increased 8.2 percentage points year-on-year to 46.95 percent, thanks to greater efficiency.

UTILITIES

Hu to chair Taiwan Water

Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水公司) president Hu Nan-tzer (胡南澤) has succeeded Kuo Chun-ming (郭俊銘) as the company’s new chairman following the Executive Yuan’s approval, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. The 64-year-old Hu, who has a master’s degree in environmental engineering from National Cheng Kung University, has worked at Taiwan Water for about 38 years, the ministry said. Hu has led many construction projects since becoming president in 2013, it said, adding that he would continue to serve as president.