COMPUTERS
Quanta profit rises 9 percent
Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), the world’s second-largest contract laptop maker, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$4.51 billion (US$149.09 million) for the final quarter of last year, a 9 percent year-on-year increase despite foreign-exchange losses of up to NT$1.05 billion. That led to a full-year net profit of NT$15.94 billion, a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase which translated into earnings per share of NT$4.14. Quanta’s board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$3.7 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 89.37 percent. The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 19 in Taoyuan.
CHIP DESIGNERS
Report hits MediaTek shares
Shares of MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday fell 1.03 percent to close at NT$336.5 in Taipei trading after the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported that the handset chip designer would suffer a 20 percent decline in 4G chip shipments. The report said that the declining shipments were due to MediaTek’s customers, such as Transsion Holdings Co (傳音控股), shutting down their factories in India amid a three-week lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said the report was groundless and that it had retained its guidance for the first quarter.
CHIPMAKERS
TSMC shares fall 2.01%
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares yesterday fell 2.01 percent in Taipei trading after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that trial production of the contract chipmaker’s advanced 3-nanometer process technology would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC is planning to launch mass production of its 3-nanometer process in 2022, but the report said that the installation of equipment at a fab in Tainan would be delayed from June to October, which would then delay the chipmaker’s trial production set for next year. TSMC refused to comment on the report, saying that the company is focused on developing a 5-nanometer process that is scheduled to begin mass production in the first half of this year.
CHIP TESTERS
ASE proposes NT$2 dividend
The board of directors of ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投資控股) yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$2 per common share, down from NT$2.5 last year. That represented a payout ratio of 50.5 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$3.96. It implied a dividend yield of 6.69 percent, based on its closing price of NT$59.2 in Taipei trading yesterday. The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 24.
POULTRY
Charoen income rises 54%
Poultry producer Charoen Pokphand Enterprise (Taiwan) Co Ltd (台灣卜蜂) yesterday posted net income of NT$1.46 billion for last year, a 54 percent increase year-on-year. It represented earnings per share of NT$5.45, the second-highest in the company’s history. Gross margin improved from 14.18 percent to 14.27 percent, while consolidated revenue increased 12 percent year-on-year to NT$21.17 billion, primarily due to a bigger contribution from its food processing business, the company said. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected sales at the hotel, bar and restaurant businesses this year, it said.
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
Manufacturers are on a mission to produce desperately needed medical ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means converting assembly lines now making auto parts. Along with a shortage of masks and gloves, the spread of COVID-19 to almost every corner of the globe has highlighted a great need for specialized machines that help keep severely afflicted patients alive. “As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators,” GE Healthcare chief executive officer Kieran Murphy said. The group has hired more workers and is making ventilators around the clock. Swedish group Getinge AB is also ramping up output
Facing the rapidly evolving global COVID-19 pandemic, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) has proactively taken precautionary measures. “The health and safety of our colleagues and their families, as well as our clients and the communities we serve, are of the utmost importance. We continue to take proactive measures to preserve their well-being while we maintain our ability to serve our clients,” Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said in a statement yesterday. “We have local and regional contingency plans in place, and we have well-established business continuity plans for the firm. We are monitoring the situation closely, adjusting our operations accordingly,
GoShare, an electric scooter sharing service provider with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), plans to expand to Tainan next quarter in a strategic alliance with Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰). The company currently offers its services in Taipei and Taoyuan. “Tainan is very popular among tourists. The city receives an average of 22.94 million tourists every year,” GoShare head Henry Chiang (姜家煒) told a news conference yesterday in Taipei, citing Tourism Bureau statistics. “Besides, the city has a long history of riding scooters,” he said. Each household owns an average of 2.5 scooters, he added. “Expanding presence” is one of four strategies GoShare is adopting for this