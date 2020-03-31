Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





COMPUTERS

Quanta profit rises 9 percent

Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), the world’s second-largest contract laptop maker, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$4.51 billion (US$149.09 million) for the final quarter of last year, a 9 percent year-on-year increase despite foreign-exchange losses of up to NT$1.05 billion. That led to a full-year net profit of NT$15.94 billion, a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase which translated into earnings per share of NT$4.14. Quanta’s board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$3.7 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 89.37 percent. The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 19 in Taoyuan.

CHIP DESIGNERS

Report hits MediaTek shares

Shares of MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday fell 1.03 percent to close at NT$336.5 in Taipei trading after the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported that the handset chip designer would suffer a 20 percent decline in 4G chip shipments. The report said that the declining shipments were due to MediaTek’s customers, such as Transsion Holdings Co (傳音控股), shutting down their factories in India amid a three-week lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said the report was groundless and that it had retained its guidance for the first quarter.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC shares fall 2.01%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares yesterday fell 2.01 percent in Taipei trading after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that trial production of the contract chipmaker’s advanced 3-nanometer process technology would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC is planning to launch mass production of its 3-nanometer process in 2022, but the report said that the installation of equipment at a fab in Tainan would be delayed from June to October, which would then delay the chipmaker’s trial production set for next year. TSMC refused to comment on the report, saying that the company is focused on developing a 5-nanometer process that is scheduled to begin mass production in the first half of this year.

CHIP TESTERS

ASE proposes NT$2 dividend

The board of directors of ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投資控股) yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$2 per common share, down from NT$2.5 last year. That represented a payout ratio of 50.5 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$3.96. It implied a dividend yield of 6.69 percent, based on its closing price of NT$59.2 in Taipei trading yesterday. The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 24.

POULTRY

Charoen income rises 54%

Poultry producer Charoen Pokphand Enterprise (Taiwan) Co Ltd (台灣卜蜂) yesterday posted net income of NT$1.46 billion for last year, a 54 percent increase year-on-year. It represented earnings per share of NT$5.45, the second-highest in the company’s history. Gross margin improved from 14.18 percent to 14.27 percent, while consolidated revenue increased 12 percent year-on-year to NT$21.17 billion, primarily due to a bigger contribution from its food processing business, the company said. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected sales at the hotel, bar and restaurant businesses this year, it said.