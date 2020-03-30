What was to be the busiest week of the year so far for home sales in Australia has fizzled after public auctions were banned as part of social-distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While 3,203 properties were scheduled for auction across the combined state and territory capital cities in the week that ended yesterday, 40 percent were pulled from the market after the ban was announced, data provider CoreLogic said in a statement yesterday.
Of the auctions that did proceed, just 51.4 percent of houses sold — the lowest clearance rate since June last year, when the property market was starting to emerge from a nearly two-year slump.
The Australian government on Tuesday last week banned open-house inspections and public auctions as part of measures to combat the virus.
Unlike other countries, individual inspections of properties are rare in Australia’s major cities, with realtors typically opening properties twice a week to encourage as many people as possible through a home. Auctions, a popular way of selling properties in Australia, are often held in the front yard, attracting crowds of bidders and onlookers.
“The coming months are likely to see substantially fewer auctions than normal,” CoreLogic said.
While some listings will switch to a private sale — where the buyer and seller negotiate directly — “others will likely pull their property from the market altogether until confidence and selling conditions improve,” the firm said.
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
DBS Bank Ltd yesterday hacked its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan this year to 0.9 percent, down from its estimate of 2.3 percent two months earlier, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing financial market volatility. The bank’s latest forecast was even lower than London-based IHS Markit Ltd’s estimate of 1 percent, while other research institutes’ projections range from 1.6 percent to 2.6 percent. Taiwan’s economic momentum is being negatively affected by the pandemic, DBS said. The rapid spread of the disease from Asia to Europe and the US has dampened the bank’s previous expectation of a “V-shaped” global rebound in the
Manufacturers are on a mission to produce desperately needed medical ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means converting assembly lines now making auto parts. Along with a shortage of masks and gloves, the spread of COVID-19 to almost every corner of the globe has highlighted a great need for specialized machines that help keep severely afflicted patients alive. “As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators,” GE Healthcare chief executive officer Kieran Murphy said. The group has hired more workers and is making ventilators around the clock. Swedish group Getinge AB is also ramping up output