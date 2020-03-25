Global shipments of LCD TV panels this quarter are expected to decline 8.9 percent year-on-year as large-scale lockdowns in China stalled shipments and disrupted component supply chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
Shipments of TV panels this quarter are to fall to 63.78 million units, down 12.7 percent quarterly, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report, adding that lower supplies would increase panel prices.
With the pandemic progressively under greater control in China, shipments next quarter are expected to rebound 7.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, thanks to demand pushed back from this quarter, TrendForce said.
However, oversupply is likely to return, as higher jobless rates due to fallout from the pandemic weaken the purchasing power of consumers, it said.
Last month, LCD panel shipments fell 3.5 percent month-on-month to 20.07 million units, but shipments this month are expected to rebound 14 percent after transport and people’s lives return to normal, TrendForce said.
China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co (華星光電) became the world’s largest TV panel supplier, as its shipments increased 0.2 percent monthly to 3.73 million units, replacing BOE Technology Group Co (京東方科技), which saw shipments fall 14.1 percent to 3.46 million units, TrendForce tallies showed.
BOE Technology’s shipments marked the company’s lowest monthly total since June 2017, TrendForce said, adding that the company’s factories, which are scattered across China, faced a more severe shortage of labor and components than their rivals due to city lockdowns.
China’s HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co (惠科) climbed to third worldwide, as shipments jumped 64.7 percent to 2.61 million units due to deferred orders, while Taiwan’s Innolux Corp (群創) — which also grappled with a shortage of key components and labor, causing its ranking to drop by a notch to No. 4 — saw its TV panel shipments fall 15.2 percent month-on-month to 2.51 million, TrendForce tallies showed.
Samsung Electronics Co stayed in fifth, as shipments increased 1.4 percent to 2.06 million units amid an increase in factory utilization in response to improving panel prices.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —