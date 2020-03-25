The central bank yesterday set interest rates at 1 percent to 1.5 percent for funds to aid small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to ward off a credit crunch.
The aid program, tentatively set at NT$200 billion (US$6.6 billion), as the monetary policymaker promised last week, would be available from April 1 and continue through the next 12 months to prevent cash-strapped firms from shutting operations and laying off workers, Department of Banking Director-General Chen E-dawn (陳一端) told a media briefing last night.
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said on Thursday last week that the bank would meet with local financial institutions to work out lending terms in a timely manner.
Photo: Reuters
The liquidity injection and a rate cut of 25 basis points are the bank’s response measures to help local firms and households withstand the virus outbreak, which has wreaked havoc on airlines, travel agencies, hotels, retail stores and recreational facilities.
The bank caps borrowing costs at 1 percent for special loans of up to NT$2 million and no more than 1.5 percent for loans of up to NT$6 million, Chen said, adding that the program might go in conjunction with other government-backed relief and stimulus measures.
“Companies with cash needs may take out loans and lenders should be supportive to meet their social responsibility” at a difficult time, Chen said.
While the market remains awash with liquidity, the pace of growth has slowed, as money supply data released yesterday showed, the bank said.
The narrow money supply gauge of M1B, which refers to cash and cash equivalents, last month increased 7 percent from a year earlier, slowing from growth of 7.61 percent in January, the bank said.
The broad measure of M2, which includes savings deposits, time savings deposits, foreign-currency deposits and M1B, showed a similar trend, with a 4.35 percent pickup, compared with 4.6 percent in January, the data showed.
Capital flight from the local bourse and the New Taiwan dollar accounted for the slowdown, the bank said.
Savings deposits by foreign funds stood at NT$170.1 billion last month, the lowest since July 2017 following capital outflows of US$3.89 billion, it said.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —