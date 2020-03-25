Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday.
This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home.
The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary overseas business travel by April 12, it added.
The company’s latest disease prevention measures came after a TSMC employee in Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
TSMC did not disclose how many employees have made arrangements to telecommute.
The policy is not mandatory, only encouraged.
TSMC has more than 40,000 workers in Taiwan.
TSMC shares yesterday rebounded 4.9 percent to NT$267.5 by the close of trading in Taipei, retreating from a gain of 7.45 percent in the middle of the session.
Foreign investors bought a net 17.39 million shares, breaking 13 consecutive sessions of net outflows.
Since early this month, the stock has plunged 16 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TSMC is not the only technology company that has implemented a work-from-home policy in Taiwan. Last week, flash memory chip controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯) began to encourage some of its employees to work remotely.
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) has not yet implemented a remote work policy.
