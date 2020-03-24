Walmart Inc yesterday said that it has temporarily raised entry wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses by US$2, following similar moves by rivals, as it attempts to manage a shopping surge brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The hike would increase entry wages for workers in e-commerce fulfillment centers or warehouses to between US$15 and US$19 an hour effective immediately through May 25, Walmart said.
The world’s largest retailer, which employs 1.5 million people in the US, has struggled to keep store shelves stocked and fulfill online orders amid panic buying by shoppers spooked by the outbreak.
Photo: AP
The virus has infected more than 32,000 people in the US leading to more than 415 deaths, a Reuters tally showed.
Walmart last week said that it would pay special cash bonuses totaling US$550 million to hourly staff and hire 150,000 temporary workers through the end of May in its stores and fulfillment centers.
Workers in distribution centers, which primarily help stock stores, start at US$17 to US$18 an hour. The starting wage for store workers in most locations remains US$11 an hour, with the average wage among full-time hourly workers at US$14.26.
Rivals such as Amazon.com Inc and Target Corp have also boosted pay and gone on a hiring spree to manage a surge in orders while many clothing and mall-based retailers have been forced to shut stores.
Amazon hiked entry wages to US$17 from US$15 and announced plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the US.
On Saturday, it said that it would raise overtime pay for associates working in its US warehouses.
Target last week said that it would raise its minimum wage by US$2 an hour for store and distribution center workers through May 2.
Walmart officials on Thursday said that they had reached out to industry groups representing hotels and restaurants, offering to hire staff who have recently lost their jobs due to the virus-induced slowdown in tourism and catering.
Yesterday, the company said that new employees could begin work at its facilities in as little as 24 hours after being hired.
It is also offering new hires and current workers a US$250 cash bonus for each new hire referral after 90 days from the new hire’s start.
On Sunday, the retailer said that it has set up federal drive-through coronavirus testing sites in the parking lots of two stores in Illinois.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —