Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) yesterday said that its board of directors would not collect a bonus from last year’s earnings and senior executives would take a temporary pay cut of 30 percent to help the company ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made after the board approved last year’s earnings results. The nation’s top hotel and restaurant operator posted NT$1.38 billion (US$45.39 million) in net profit, or earnings per share of NT$10.58.
That represents a 2 percent decline from a year earlier, as the group can no longer recognize income from properties overseas after selling its majority stakes to InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.
Photo: CNA
“I’m grateful to the board directors and senior executives for their understanding and sacrifices,” FIH chairman Steven Pan (潘思亮) said.
“The group is to take advantage of the slow season to upgrade its products and services so that it can remain competitive during this tough time,” he said.
FIH’s move came after top retail and online travel brand Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社) last week introduced similar measures, which Pan praised as “admirable.”
The board also called on the government to focus on the plight facing the tourism and hospitality industry due to the pandemic.
Major hotel chains in Taiwan have seen their business plunge by 30 to 50 percent from a year earlier as foreign tourist arrivals have come to a virtual standstill, while domestic travelers favor staying home to avoid being exposed to the virus.
FIH said that it would distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.92 per share based on earnings from the second half of last year, as it has sufficient liquidity in the medium term.
The company had already distributed a cash dividend of NT$6.12 per share based on earnings made in the first half of last year.
Despite its generous payout scheme, FIH shares tumbled 5.2 percent to close at NT$94.8 yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
They have dropped 43.57 percent so far this year, more than the broader market’s decline of 25.9 percent.
The group, which owns the Regent Taipei, Silks Place (晶英) and Just Sleep (捷絲旅) hotel brands, as well as independent restaurants, is seeking to shore up business through major discount offers, as its peers are doing. Many are also launching takeout food services to drive up food and beverage sales.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —