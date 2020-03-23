CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced price cuts of NT$1.3 per liter for gasoline products and NT$1.5 per liter for diesel products, effective today, as a plunge in global crude oil prices continued last week.
The drop in prices was fed by weak demand for oil linked to the spread of COVID-19 and a price dispute between two of the biggest producers in the world — Saudi Arabia and Russia — after they failed to reach an agreement earlier this month to curb production levels, CPC said in a statement.
Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula — composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs fell to US$28.01 per barrel last week, from US$33.66 a week earlier.
After factoring in the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was down NT$0.187 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would be reduced by 13.02 percent this week, CPC said.
From today, prices at CPC gas stations are to be NT$19.0, NT$20.5 and NT$22.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to cost NT$16.2 per liter, it said.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) also lowered its fuel prices by the same amount, cutting its 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline prices to NT$19.0, NT$20.4 and NT$22.5 per liter respectively, with premium diesel dropping to NT$16.0 per liter.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —
INSTALLMENTS: Those affected by COVID-19 would be allowed to defer some taxes for a year or pay in installments over up to three years, the minister of finance said Companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would be allowed to delay paying corporate income tax for a year or pay it in installments, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday, as industrial heavyweights press for sweeping tax cuts. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) made the announcement at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee, saying that tax cuts would require lengthy legal revisions before they could be implemented, while grace periods only need executive orders, which he could issue right away. “I will promulgate administrative orders later in the day that would allow companies affected by the pandemic to postpone paying business