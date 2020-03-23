FPG units report a drop in capitalization

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries saw their capitalization shrink by double-digit percentage points last week as worries over the spread of COVID-19 led to a massive sell-off in local equities, a Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) tally showed.

The combined market capitalization of Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) totaled NT$1.897 trillion (US$62.6 billion) on Friday, down 10.43 percent from NT$2.118 trillion a week earlier.

Last week, the TAIEX fell 894.78 points, or 8.83 percent, with market capitalization of all TWSE-listed stocks totaling NT$28.09 trillion at the end of the week, down 8.12 percent from NT$30.8 trillion the previous week.

While the companies that form the nation’s largest industrial group have maintained dividend payout ratios of as high as 75 percent this year to reward shareholders, they might still face weak market sentiment for their equities.

That is because, apart from COVID-19 concerns, prices for polyethylene, ethylene glycol and polyvinyl chloride products made at naphtha-based and ethane-based facilities have been declining this year amid sluggish demand, analysts said.

“We believe that global demand for petrochemical products has now reached its lowest point. Although individual companies have lowered their cracker utilization rates by 10 to 20 percentage points ... these efforts should barely be sufficient to offset the decrease in demand,” NH Investment & Securities Co Seoul-based analysts Yusik Hwang and Han Kim said in a note on Friday.

Nan Ya, which manufactures plastic and fiber products, as well as electronic materials and petrochemical products, on Thursday said that its board of directors had approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.2 per common share — the lowest in six years — with a payout ratio of 75.6 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.91.

Nan Ya is the last of the four units to report a low dividend due to last year’s weak performance.

Formosa Plastics’ board on Tuesday approved a cash dividend of NT$4.4 per share, the lowest since 2016, but the highest among the four firms.

Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$5.86, the flagship company of the industrial conglomerate and the nation’s largest maker of polyvinyl chloride resins would offer a payout ratio of 75.09 percent for its dividend distribution.

Formosa Petrochemical’s board on March 9 approved a cash dividend of NT$2.9 per share, the lowest in five years. With last year’s earnings per share of NT$3.86, the refiner’s payout ratio is 75.13 percent.

The board of Formosa Chemicals, one of the main aromatics and styrenics suppliers in Asia, on March 13 approved a cash dividend of NT$3.8 per share, suggesting a payout ratio of 73.93 percent compared with last year’s earnings per share of NT$5.14.

Overall, total cash dividend distribution would be NT$95.35 billion for the four FPG subsidiaries this year, a decrease of 39.88 percent from the NT$158.6 billion they distributed last year.

Analysts said that petrochemical stocks are expected to face strong headwinds in the next few months, including sluggish demand and falling oil prices, which might prompt companies to revise downward their earnings outlooks for this year.