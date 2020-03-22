European shares rise on hopes of stimulus package

Reuters





European shares jumped for a second straight session on Friday, as a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus tempted investors back into equity markets after days of selling on signs the world was headed into a deep, coronavirus-driven recession.

The European Commission said that it was looking at loosening debt rules for member states and issuing common eurozone bonds in an attempt to shore up businesses and households crushed by the meltdown in economic activity.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.8 percent on Friday, but was down 2 percent for the week and still looking at its worst month in three decades as the deepening spread of COVID-19 in Europe forces countries to shut down.

Financials on Friday rose 3.9 percent from a near 30-year low, with Allianz SE, Prudential PLC, ING Groep and Zurich Insurance Group surging 8.5 percent to 12 percent.

Even travel and leisure stocks attempted a rebound in what has been their worst month so far since October 1987, as the promise of more stimulus raised hopes of a smoother recovery from the health crisis.

The optimism was reflected across global equity markets, as the US Senate debated a US$1 trillion-plus package that would include direct financial help for Americans.

Meanwhile, sources told reporters that China was set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus.

“It’s seemingly having a positive effect given the market needed a trillion-dollar worth of help this week to just make it to the weekend,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty Ltd markets strategist Stephen Innes said.

“[But it is] the calm before the storm, I’m afraid, as the nasty impact on corporate solvency will become more evident in the weeks ahead, when the demand shock filters through to the real economy,” Innes said.

Several blue-chip European firms have flagged a severe hit to business as the pandemic empties hotels and crushes consumer spending, with the airline industry facing a complete collapse in the face of halt in global travel.

British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC was the latest to warn about an impact in its clothing, homewares and international businesses, sending its shares down 5.2 percent.

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said demand for hotels was at the lowest levels it had ever seen and announced a series of measures to cut costs.