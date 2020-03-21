Phison Electronics Corp (群聯) customers have not scaled back orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead shifted demand to the second half of this year, driven by demand for 5G-related technologies, the company said yesterday.
The NAND flash memory controller supplier said the pandemic and large-scale lockdowns in China did not significantly affect its business, as reflected in its strong revenue last month.
That shows that market demand was “real,” the company said.
“We are optimistic about this year’s outlook,” Phison chairman Pua Khein-seng (潘健成) told a teleconference. “We are seeing a strong first quarter. Our first-quarter results will surprise you.”
Phison has been building NAND flash memorychip inventory since October last year to cope with rising demand, which caused supply constraints in January and have boosted flash memorychip prices by more than 50 percent, the company said.
“Demand is not vaporizing,” Pua said. “The pandemic just pushed back 5G deployment a little bit.”
He said that 5G technology would drive demand for data centers, base stations and related devices, fueling the strongest growth for flash products in 10 years.
Phison has received order backlogs for September and October this year with rush orders for solid state drive (SSD) controllers, which have high gross margin, he said.
“Customers from Europe, US, Japan and China have asked us to build inventory in advance as they are worried about a component crunch once demand comes back rapidly later this year,” Pua said.
“Customers have requested shipment of the goods they ordered as soon as the transportation ban is lifted,” he added.
Flash controllers contributed 23 percent to its revenue last quarter totaling NT$44.69 billion. (US$1.47 billion).
Aside from SSD controllers, demand for flash modules used in medical devices is also on the rise, he said.
Additionally, as companies and schools roll out teleconferencing systems to curb COVID-19 infections, demand for NAND flash controllers and modules for data storage and Internet infrastructure has risen, Pua said.
Phison received new rush orders from equipment vendors to meet teleconferencing demand, he said.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
As Pakistan’s first-ever electric three-wheeled rickshaws start to roll off the assembly line, the country is struggling to build momentum for its shift to electric vehicles as part of efforts to cut air pollution and curb climate change. It has been four months since Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Cabinet approved the National Electric Vehicle Policy, offering tax exemptions and incentives to manufacturers, importers and buyers of electric vehicles (EVs). However, pushback by traditional automakers has stalled the government’s finalizing of the policy, leaving EV makers worried that eco-friendly cars, vans, motorcycles and rickshaws will remain too expensive for the mass market. “The