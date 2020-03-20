Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai tightens measures

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that it is imposing stricter measures at its local facilities to protect employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm said that it had halted all transport between local plants and would hold all conferences and briefings via video or telephone. Temperatures are taken upon entry to company buildings and employees are required to wear masks indoors at all times, Hon Hai said. The company has also separated employees to work at different sites, while all outings are registered.

MEMORY

Adata to buy back 6m shares

Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday said that its board of directors has decided to buy back 6 million shares from the open market during a two-month period through May 18. The repurchased shares would account for 2.68 percent of the company’s capital, Adata said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm plans to buy back the shares at between NT$27.5 and NT$101.3 each, with the total outlay capped at NT$5.9 billion (US$193.4 million), it said. The company plans to reward employees with the repurchased shares.

TRANSPORTATION

Hotai to acquire iRent stake

Hotai Finance Co (和潤企業) on Tuesday said that it plans to acquire a 50.82 percent stake in iRent, an electric vehicle sharing services provider operated by Hoing Mobility Service Co Ltd (和雲行動服務), for NT$310 million to expand its service portfolio. Hotai Finance, a vehicle loan and insurance service unit of Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), expects the investment to increase its growth momentum, considering iRent’s more than 330,000 members in Taiwan. Hotai Finance reported record-high revenue of NT$12.11 billion for last year, up 9.32 percent annually. Net income grew 27.07 percent to NT$2.24 billion, while earnings per share rose from NT$4.7 to NT$5.81, also a record high, company data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

GMT income hits record high

Global Mixed-mode Technology Inc (GMT, 致新科技), an analogue and mixed-signal IC developer, on Tuesday reported that its earnings for last year were its highest on record thanks to greater order transfers amid US-China trade tensions. Net income grew 58.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$750 million, or earnings per share of NT$8.74, it said. Revenue increased 27.03 percent to NT$5.67 billion, while gross margin increased 4.39 percentage points to 36.06 percent, it added. The company said that its board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per share, suggesting a dividend yield of 8.72 percent based on its closing price of NT$86 yesterday.

MEDICAL

TaiDoc shipments skyrocket

Benefiting from a surge in demand for thermometers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TaiDoc Technology Corp (泰博科技) reported that revenue in the first two months of this year totaled NT$741.75 million, up 15.26 percent from NT$643.54 million a year earlier. The company last month shipped 60,000 units, doubling shipments from January, and expects to ship 150,000 units this month, with at least 350,000 units shipped monthly starting next month. With robust shipments of forehead thermometers, along with a steady sales outlook for its blood glucose monitoring products, TaiDoc’s revenue and profit are expected to increase quarterly this year, analysts said.