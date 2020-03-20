ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai tightens measures
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that it is imposing stricter measures at its local facilities to protect employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm said that it had halted all transport between local plants and would hold all conferences and briefings via video or telephone. Temperatures are taken upon entry to company buildings and employees are required to wear masks indoors at all times, Hon Hai said. The company has also separated employees to work at different sites, while all outings are registered.
MEMORY
Adata to buy back 6m shares
Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday said that its board of directors has decided to buy back 6 million shares from the open market during a two-month period through May 18. The repurchased shares would account for 2.68 percent of the company’s capital, Adata said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm plans to buy back the shares at between NT$27.5 and NT$101.3 each, with the total outlay capped at NT$5.9 billion (US$193.4 million), it said. The company plans to reward employees with the repurchased shares.
TRANSPORTATION
Hotai to acquire iRent stake
Hotai Finance Co (和潤企業) on Tuesday said that it plans to acquire a 50.82 percent stake in iRent, an electric vehicle sharing services provider operated by Hoing Mobility Service Co Ltd (和雲行動服務), for NT$310 million to expand its service portfolio. Hotai Finance, a vehicle loan and insurance service unit of Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), expects the investment to increase its growth momentum, considering iRent’s more than 330,000 members in Taiwan. Hotai Finance reported record-high revenue of NT$12.11 billion for last year, up 9.32 percent annually. Net income grew 27.07 percent to NT$2.24 billion, while earnings per share rose from NT$4.7 to NT$5.81, also a record high, company data showed.
CHIPMAKERS
GMT income hits record high
Global Mixed-mode Technology Inc (GMT, 致新科技), an analogue and mixed-signal IC developer, on Tuesday reported that its earnings for last year were its highest on record thanks to greater order transfers amid US-China trade tensions. Net income grew 58.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$750 million, or earnings per share of NT$8.74, it said. Revenue increased 27.03 percent to NT$5.67 billion, while gross margin increased 4.39 percentage points to 36.06 percent, it added. The company said that its board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per share, suggesting a dividend yield of 8.72 percent based on its closing price of NT$86 yesterday.
MEDICAL
TaiDoc shipments skyrocket
Benefiting from a surge in demand for thermometers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TaiDoc Technology Corp (泰博科技) reported that revenue in the first two months of this year totaled NT$741.75 million, up 15.26 percent from NT$643.54 million a year earlier. The company last month shipped 60,000 units, doubling shipments from January, and expects to ship 150,000 units this month, with at least 350,000 units shipped monthly starting next month. With robust shipments of forehead thermometers, along with a steady sales outlook for its blood glucose monitoring products, TaiDoc’s revenue and profit are expected to increase quarterly this year, analysts said.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
The global memorychip market is facing a slump earlier than expected, as COVID-19 spreads across the US, Europe and the Middle East, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday. While pointing to an apparent slowdown in China of the coronavirus outbreak, which is now considered a pandemic by the WHO, the global economy remains at a great risk, as the disease increasingly multiplies in other parts of the world, it said. The rapid proliferation of the pandemic is expected to heavily affect economic and social activities, and subsequently hinder consumer purchasing power, casting a pall over market demand,